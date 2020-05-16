Lessons Learned in COVID-19 Lockdown

In no particular order:
- Be right in an argument, then lose.
- The most important teacher a child will ever have is a parent, for better or worse.
- You can do most of the tasks you pay people to do for you.
Don’t lose your shit over minor things, pick and choose your battles.
- You own far too much stuff.
- Always make sure you have at least three months of savings if you can.
- Apologize immediately and sincerely.
- Know the names of all your neighbors.
- Give kids chores, anything you do for them becomes an expectation.
- Don’t waste food.
Think globally and act locally, your street, your town, your community.
- Always wash your hands as soon as you come home.
Your job isn’t more important than your family.
- If you can’t find things to do and you’re bored, you lack imagination.
- Take off your shoes at the front door.
- Make sure you have everything you need to leave in a hurry, in a bag, in your car.
- Keep your house clean. It makes everyone happier.
- Buy in bulk, it’s cheaper.
Your kids are real people, with unique, informed views of the world. Treat them accordingly.
- Eat one meal together as a family every day.
- You don’t need to buy MOST of the shit you think you do.
- The government cares as much as politically feasible, no more.
- In times of crisis, your friends are the ones you hear from.
photo credit – author / “The Wiz” (1978) photo courtesy of Motown Pictures
Leave a Reply
.