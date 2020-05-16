Get Daily Email
Lessons Learned in COVID-19 Lockdown

Lessons Learned in COVID-19 Lockdown

New Jersey resident, father & husband Alex Yarde lists things he’s discovered (or rediscovered) 90 days in lockdown.

by Leave a Comment

In no particular order:

  • Be right in an argument, then lose.
  • The most important teacher a child will ever have is a parent, for better or worse. 
  • ‪You can do most of the tasks you pay people to do for you. ‬

Don’t lose your shit over minor things, pick and choose your battles.

  • You own far too much stuff.
  • Always make sure you have at least three months of savings if you can. ‬

Support local business or they disappear. ‬

  • Apologize immediately and sincerely.
  • ‪Know the names of all your neighbors.‬
  • Give kids chores, anything you do for them becomes an expectation.
  • Don’t waste food. ‬

Think globally and act locally, your street, your town, your community. ‬

  • Always wash your hands as soon as you come home. 

You own far more books, movies and games than you think you do. ‬

Your job isn’t more important than your family. ‬

You can walk farther than you think you can. ‬

  • If you can’t find things to do and you’re bored, you lack imagination. ‬
  • Take off your shoes at the front door. ‬
  • Make sure you have everything you need to leave in a hurry, in a bag, in your car.‬
  • Keep your house clean. It makes everyone happier.
  • Buy in bulk, it’s cheaper.

Your kids are real people, with unique, informed views of the world. Treat them accordingly.

Teach kids how to cook and be self sufficient‬.

  • Eat one meal together as a family every day. ‬
  • ‪You don’t need to buy MOST of the shit you think you do. ‬
  • The government cares as much as politically feasible, no more.‬
  • ‪In times of crisis, your friends are the ones you hear from. ‬

The people who are essential you are looking at every day, find a way to get along. ‬

photo credit – author / “The Wiz” (1978) photo courtesy of Motown Pictures

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

