Let the COVID-19 Crisis Bring Out the Best in You

College students all over the United States suddenly have time on their hands. Some have retreated to their homes, playing video games, and hanging out with family.

Others have taken to the beaches, like in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. News4jax.com covered the beach activity and interviewed a few students.

Here’s what two students said:

We get no school and we can do whatever we want,” said Marty Shuler, a Suwannee County student visiting Jacksonville Beach. It’s kind of boring to be honest with you,” said Christopher Grubbs, a Florida State College at Jacksonville student who enjoyed the day with friends near the pier. “I wish there’s more stuff to do — actually go to class.

You can’t blame college kids for treating this downtime as an extended Spring break. However, there is more “stuff to do” if students want to get creative.

A part of the light

Benjamin Luedke is a 19-year-old freshman at LSU whose classes have been put on hold, due to the Coronavirus. Benjamin definitely found more “stuff to do.”

He went on the Nextdoor app and offered to help his neighbors by picking up groceries, running errands, delivering take-out meals, and getting mail at the post office.

When asked by WFAA News what kinds of errands he was doing for his neighbors, Benjamin replied:

All kinds of stuff for anyone that’s not willing to get out. It feels good helping others. I mean, I’ve never seen anything like this. I don’t think anyone really has.

In the same news story, WFAA News profiled the members of LakePointe Church, who are busy delivering boxes of food to those in need. The church’s food delivery was deemed an essential service, and as the news story added:

The boxes are loaded with pasta, canned vegetables and staples like peanut butter and jelly. They’re packed based on the advice of local school districts, who recommend what their lower-income students and their families might need most.

Church volunteers have delivered well over 5,100 boxes of food. As executive pastor Chris Buckley said:



“Hey, how can we be a part of the light in kind of a dark season.”

What an inspiration, during this time of fear and crisis, to see people mobilizing to help others. It’s a good reminder that we have options. We can sit in fear, glued to the latest Cable news reports, or we can get creative.



“If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion.” -Dalai Lama

The good and beautiful things

Another inspirational 19-year-old is Amya Steger, who is a freshman at UW-Green Bay. Like Benjamin Luedke, she decided to take action and help others.

As CBS58.com reported:

Amya is sharing inspirational messages with people at Morningside Health Services in Sheboygan, where she used to volunteer. Right now, residents there aren’t receiving in-house visitors because of coronavirus concerns. Amya painted the inspirational quotes on canvases and included a handwritten letter.

Consider Jan Latz and Lois Watson, who are seamstresses sewing face masks to help fight the Coronavirus. The two were profiled on UpNorthLive.com regarding their efforts to help. As Lois Watson said:

“I’ve always been a give person, not a take person.”

Writer Simcha Fisher, in an article for AmericaMagainze.org, reminds us of the good and beautiful things people are doing:

At your bravest

All around, there are people stepping up to help those in need. If you want to inspire yourself and others, find ways to help. You don’t have to put yourself in harm’s way to join the fight against COVID-19.

According to Mark Rowland, Chief Executive of the Mental Health Foundation:

There is a strong relationship between the wellbeing, happiness and longevity of those of us who are compassionate. Doing good can help reduce stress and improve your emotional wellbeing. This is true across our lives.

The COVID-19 crisis offers each of us an opportunity to bring out the best in ourselves. Taking action to help others will lessen your anxiety and inspire others to act.

“It’s when you’re acting selflessly that you are at your bravest.” Veronica Roth

Some folks are more able-bodied than others, but there are many ways we can help. Here are a few suggestions.

Check on your neighbors

Phone calls and emails to check in on your neighbors are greatly appreciated, especially for the elderly or those who are living alone. If you’re allowed to go outside, you can always visit with your neighbor from outside their screen door.

Letters of encouragement

Thanks to the amazing people working for the Postal Service and companies like FedEx and UPS, we are still able to send and receive mail. Why not send letters of encouragement to family, friends, and even strangers?

Yesterday I delivered groceries to my 86 year-old-mother, who lives in an assisted living center. The center is on lock-down, but they allow deliveries.

As I approached the front foyer, I noticed lovely cards of encouragement that someone left in all the planter boxes. The cards included words of praise and thanks for all the staff and health-care professionals looking after our loved ones.

Why not write short letters of encouragement to your local hospital, police, and fire agencies? These folks are all on the front lines, and they appreciate your encouragement and thanks.

Donate

If you’re able to, consider donating clothing, food, or your time to a worthy organization. There are food banks everywhere that can use your donations and/or volunteerism. Whether assembling boxes or helping with deliveries to those in need, volunteers are needed.

Support local businesses

I just ordered lunch and dinner for this coming Tuesday and Wednesday with a favorite, local restaurant. If you’re able to support local businesses by ordering to-go food or buying gift cards to redeem later, you can help these businesses stay afloat.

Give blood

This is probably not the first thing that comes to mind during a health crisis like COVID-19, but according to a recent Red Cross press release, healthy individuals are encouraged to give blood.

COVID-19 may be on everyone’s minds these days, but there will still be accidents and other illnesses that may require blood.

For individuals who recently recovered from COVID-19, one way to help others is to donate their plasma.

An article in qz.com notes:

Plasma therapy, which delivers antibody-packed plasma from recovered patients to those still fighting off infection (or preemptively to those at high risk of infection), is not a new or particularly complex procedure. But it could be a critical weapon in the fight against SARS-CoV-2 — and it’s already coming online.

Guidelines are underway, and plasma therapy could prove to be yet another tool in the fight against COVID-19. According to the article in qz.com:

In order to make a donation, a person must have previously received a positive swab test for SARS-CoV-2, be completely clear of symptoms for at least several days, and receive a negative result on a second swab test. Donated blood will be also tested to confirm that it contains a high enough concentration of antibodies to be effective.

Currently, plasma donations are only being accepted in certain areas. If you recovered from COVID-19 and would like to donate your plasma, find out more here.

Gratitude

Remember to be thankful that you are healthy, and that there are so many working tirelessly on our behalf to deal with this health crisis.

Find out if you can have cookies or pizza delivered to your local police, fire personnel, and hospital staff. Many businesses are closed for dining but can accommodate deliveries. Leave a Starbucks gift card for your mail person. It’s important to show gratitude to everyone on the front lines.

As the old saying goes, “This too shall pass.” When it does, don’t you want to look back and know that the COVID-19 crisis brought out the best in you?

By helping people and adopting a few of the suggestions outlined above, you’ll inspire others and even yourself. It’s a good feeling, and these days, it’s nice to find things to feel good about.

