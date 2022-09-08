Before the COVID-19 pandemic, life was rather fast-paced. Looking back, my life was all about running from one meeting to the other, may it be at work or outside of work. Then the lockdown and quarantine forced us all to take a step back, slow down and find excitement in the little things within the walls of our home. Here, I found myself doing the things I usually never make time for. I read a lot, started painting, decided to practise handstand, etc. I am sure many of you were able to benefit from slowing down a bit and live a life that did not revolve around your work schedule as well. But what is going to happen once the pandemic is over for good?

Photo by Christopher Sardegna on Unsplash

I had only just graduated and was looking for a job when the first wave began. I got a job as a consultant right before the second wave began. I am now relatively busier than I was during the first wave, but I am not quite ready to let go of the peace, quiet and joy that I discovered during the first wave of lockdown. But I also love my job and enjoy being busy. So, I found a way to have both and I want to share that with you.

“Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.” — Buddha

On an ordinary weekday, I make sure that I have my own little pockets of happiness. These moments don’t last very long, but I try to be very mindful and very much present in those moments. The impact this has on my day is incredible. Before, when I take a break from work, to have a coffee, I am on my phone, mindlessly scrolling through my Instagram feed or checking my E-Mails. But now, I try to be in the moment and enjoy it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo by Evelyn Semenyuk on Unsplash

Being mindful is more difficult than you think. My mind wanders constantly and before I know it, I am going through my To-Do List in my head. And that is okay because it takes a lot of practice to be able to sit still and be in the present. So, it is important to be aware of it and realise when your mind wanders. When that happens, just bring it back to the present. You will only achieve this by constantly and patiently reminding yourself to be in the moment and stay present. This is especially hard when you are alone, but once you master it, it feels like you have found your own peace oasis, while the world around you is rushing.

So for instance, when I am having a coffee break by myself, I focus on the smell of the coffee and how it tastes when I take a small sip. When I am taking a break outside, I focus on how the sun feels on my skin, the small breeze that flows through my curly hair or I listen to the sound of the birds and the rustling of the leaves. These small moments of mindfulness have helped me a lot. Especially during those afternoon hours, when I feel tired, it has helped me to recharge quickly and gave me the motivation to give it my all for the tasks ahead and to finish my day productively.

I also have my pockets of happiness during my days off. A day off from work usually means a day filled with other chores that need to be done, may it be grocery shopping, cleaning your space or paying the bills. So I usually have my pockets of happiness when I sit down to have a coffee, when I am preparing a meal or when I am baking something. Sometimes I also take a walk through the woods or by the lake and as soon as I get to a spot where there is no one else around, I take my headphones off and listen to sounds of nature. When I used to live by the beach, I often used to go for a walk later in the evening. The feeling of sand between my toes, the salty air on my skin and the sound of the waves had an instant calming effect on me after a long day. Another one of my favourite pocket of happiness is “annoying” my boyfriend into giving me a hug. I always say, I need three minutes of his undivided attention and sit on this lap. Those three minutes I just sit there, feeling his arms around me, listening as he breathes in and out, and simply be in the moment. Those small pockets of happiness give me the energy and the motivation to even do the chores that I am not so excited about, like folding the laundry. It’s amazing!

Photo by Elen Yatsenko on Unsplash

So my recommendation to you, dear readers, is this. Next time, you are “taking a break” from something, really take a break! Leave your smartphone behind, grab a coffee, tea or even a glass of water and just sit there and enjoy it. Focus on the sounds around you. Take in your surroundings, observe people pass by, enjoy the taste of your drink, or just simply sit there with your eyes closed and feel the air on your skin. Be mindful. Be present.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***