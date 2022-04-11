Love and Purpose: What Real Freedom Is

Lately, I’ve been reflecting a lot on what freedom really means.

It’s said that the masculine essence is about freedom and the feminine essence is about love. At first, this sounded a bit hard to grasp. Does it mean that deep down only the feminine essence would want a committed relationship? Or maybe not even the feminine essence’s love is about commitment?

After some time reflecting on this, I’ve realized that it wasn’t as much about commitment or the lack of it. What the feminine essence deeply yearns for is to feel the masculine essence’s unwavering determination to own up to what he really wants when it comes to both purpose and love.

A man who is completely clear and true to what he really wants, be it having a purpose/relationship, or just living a detached life, is truly amazing.

And to love a man means to fully and fiercely love all that he is.

…

Being free means being able to do what you really want. To be able to fully live as your authentic self and courageously follow the desires of your heart.

Paradoxically, when you are free from anything that holds you back, you can actually go after what you want and fully commit to giving it all.

We often hesitate to commit to our purpose or relationships as we are afraid to be imprisioned. And yet this very fear is what imprision us. It imprision us from fully living the life that we want, to fully devote ourselves to what we desire the most.

Being free means being able to own up to what you desire, knowing that nothing really owns you.

In all my life, I have never really felt the fear of being imprisoned. As I wondered why I never really feared commitment, I’ve realized that I never really feared giving all of myself and always knew that I was always free to walk away and live the way I want if I was not happy anymore.

Because I can trust that in me, that I can do my best and figure things out, and that I am truly free, I’m able to fully commit knowing that loss of freedom would never be in question.

And because I know the truth of my freedom, I can freely love without being held back by fears.

The feminine essence in me is the ocean that cannot be contained in a swimming pool. Having to shrink my desires and expression is suffocating.

And because it loves her masculine essence with all her heart, she demands him to fully live up to his authentic self.

She wants nothing more, nothing less than all that he is.

…

