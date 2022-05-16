Love or Like, That Is the Question

While talking with a friend recently, he said he had a crush on someone, but he wasn’t sure if he loved her. Many people don’t realize the difference between liking someone and loving them. Like and love is two different things.

Like is to appreciate the advantages, love is to tolerate the shortcomings

I want to say if a person doesn’t want to accept you as you are. For example: Throwing socks at home, not packing after dinner, etc. Then he must not love you enough, or he is just playing tricks on you.

The beginning of your relationship is based on certain strengths in you, maybe your appearance, your character. But after being together for a long time, your shortcomings begin to be exposed in front of him, and he will not be able to accept it, and even the little liking at the beginning will gradually dissipate.

People who like you will always have demands on you, and only when they reach the level of love will they accept everything you have. Because no matter the advantages or disadvantages, it is the whole of a person. If a man loves you, he won’t change his attitude because of some shortcomings in you. Compared with liking, love is the ability to remain affectionate and unshakable after seeing the imperfect side of the other party.

All in all, people who like you can only appreciate the advantages, and people who love you can tolerate the shortcomings. You can be less refined and occasionally emotional, and he will accept the real you.

…

Like is sweet talk, love is giving

Any feeling needs to be real to be reliable, not just talking about it. The difference between love and liking is that those who like you use their mouths, and those who love you use their hearts.

For example:

If you say you are in a bad mood, someone who likes you will send a message telling you not to think too much;

If you say you are not feeling well, he will let you have a good rest after getting off work.

As for the person who loves you, he may not say much, but if you need it, he will find a way to come to you, and he will never forget the things he promised you.

Like is cheap, and love is to pay with the action. There may be many people who like you, but few can feel sorry for you and share the ups and downs of life with you.

Only those who love you with their hearts will take the trouble and be willing to do many things for you.

…

Like is at first sight, love is in a long time

When do you think the best stage of a relationship is, maybe it’s the heartbeat of the first acquaintance.

At the beginning of a relationship, in each other’s eyes at that time, each other is good everywhere, and the two of them are happy no matter what they do together.

But when the freshness of the first meeting has faded, how many people can continue to work together. Two people start a relationship, as long as they like each other, but if they want to accompany each other for a lifetime, they can’t resist the test of reality without enough love.

I have also seen a lot of couples who started to love equally passionately. But later on, it gradually became full of contradictions. The two people were either endless quarrels or cold wars that had nothing to say. You don’t like my habits, I don’t understand what you’re doing, and as a result, parted ways on the grounds of being inappropriate for each other. There is nothing inherently suitable. The reason why someone chose to separate is just that he doesn’t love her anymore.

Everyone has their edges and corners but is getting along, some people choose tit-for-tat and finally doubt their original intentions, while others choose to be tolerant and accommodating.

In the final analysis, like is a joy, at first sight, it comes and goes quickly, and love lasts for a long time. Even if all the freshness fades, you can still embrace each other and fall asleep as before.

May my words inspire you. Thank you for reading.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

