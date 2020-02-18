Get Daily Email
Majestic Wings

Majestic Wings

Among the fastest flying insects in the world, dragonflies can fly backwards, change direction in mid-air, and hover.

While pushing my cart from the Co-op, I spotted a dragonfly on the blacktop in the parking lot. Frail in appearance, their iridescent wings are actually quite strong. Among the fastest flying insects in the world, dragonflies can fly backwards, change direction in mid-air, and hover.

Native American folklore tells us that the iridescence in a dragonfly’s wings is a glimmer of hope; believing that with the dawn of each new day the dragonfly brings possibility and joy.

Where do you see a glimmer of hope?

 

A version of this post was previously published on TuesdaysWithLaurie and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan

About Laurie Buchanan, PhD

A cross between Dr. Dolittle, Nanny McPhee, and a type-A Buddhist, I'm an active listener, observer of details, payer of attention, reader and writer of books, kindness enthusiast, and an unabashed optimist.

I'm a former holistic health practitioner and transformational life coach. My doctorate is in holistic health with an emphasis in energy medicine.

My published works include Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth; The Business of Being: Soul Purpose in and Out of the Workplace; and the forthcoming Indelible (April 2021).

