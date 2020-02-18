Majestic Wings

While pushing my cart from the Co-op, I spotted a dragonfly on the blacktop in the parking lot. Frail in appearance, their iridescent wings are actually quite strong. Among the fastest flying insects in the world, dragonflies can fly backwards, change direction in mid-air, and hover.

Native American folklore tells us that the iridescence in a dragonfly’s wings is a glimmer of hope; believing that with the dawn of each new day the dragonfly brings possibility and joy.

Where do you see a glimmer of hope?

—

A version of this post was previously published on TuesdaysWithLaurie and is republished here with permission from the author.



—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan