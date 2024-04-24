Make Money Guide: 20 Best Jobs for Lazy People That Pay Really Well

Looking for a flexible, laid-back job with as little stress as possible and good money? Some might call that lazy wishful thinking, but why not? Good news for the slackers out there: there are many jobs for lazy people.

But first, let us define “lazy” in the context of this article.

If you are truly lazy in the conventional sense, you won’t even have the motivation to look for a job. We all try to look for the best ways to make money on our own terms. Maybe you just want to make money off something close to your hobby or get money from something you truly love to do that you appear lazy about any other thing.

Also, sometimes, the lazybones in all of us just want a fun, easy gig.

We will look at and discuss the jobs you can do at your schedule, pace, place, and preference. These jobs may be far from the usual 9-to-5 full time job with regular overtime that used to be the standard for being hardworking. But, hey! It’s the 21st century, and various work types and modes are possible for every kind of worker.

Here’s how to make money as a lazy person.

20 Jobs For Lazy People That Pay Well

1. Survey Taker

Sharing your opinion is one of the best ways to earn money. You can do this anytime in the comfort of your home.

Taking surveys will not make you rich instantly but can earn you extra money.

The best way to share your feedback is to know the best and most legit survey sites. Here are some of the platforms you can check:

2. Dog Walker

Any dog lover’s dream job is to make money by spending time with a man’s best friend.

As an aspiring dog walker, you’ll need to lay the groundwork to create a solid list of clients first. Check out pet-walking websites like Rover. This site might be the way to earn money that you need.

You’ll quickly be on the path to success with dogs and make easy money up to $31,000.

3. Luxury House Sitter

Luxury house sitters are compensated to look after clients’ homes while on vacation. The nicest part is that you will also have a filled fridge.

For this comfortable part-time job, the daily pay rate is $45.

Check for house-sitting jobs on sites like Trusted Housesitters.

4. Professional Apologizer

Apologizers are employed solely to apologize on behalf of others, even though it might seem absurd to some. You could do this as a profession in Japan and earn an income of $60,000 a year if you don’t mind saying sorry.

5. Line Stand-In

The line stand-in position is ideal for those with plenty of free time or who don’t mind spending the entire day standing in a place. You can make as much as $25 an hour if you need extra money!

6. Movie Extra

There are numerous opportunities for you to work as a movie extra if a shoot occurs nearby. You will have the opportunity to appear on film or television and make a quick buck for just staying in the background.

You can even gradually build an acting career with many future opportunities starting at $13.50 per day!

7. Professional Cuddler

Get paid to cuddle? It’s so lucrative that there are even professional online courses for this gig. This is ideal employment for someone who enjoys hugging.

You might earn $40 to $80 per hour, excluding tips.

8. Personal Trainer

A career as a personal trainer can be the best fit for you if you prefer to work out for as long as you can. You assist others in getting hit and improving their health, frequently assisting them to ensure appropriate form and safety.

Although you aren’t required to have formal education or a license, gaining a few certifications may increase your earning potential. The average annual salary in the field is $40,000, but those at the top earn more than $75,400, so improving your credentials might be worthwhile.

9. Food Critic

You can earn money while satisfying your tastebuds–this is a foodie’s dream job. Restaurants, food producers, and other companies in the food industry hire food tasters to sample food products and offer input.

Try being a food critic and start earning up to $88,000 a year.

10. Hotel Sleep Tester

One way to make money easily is by being a hotel sleep tester. Hotels are willing to pay people to evaluate their beds. You get to test the comfort of mattresses and get paid to nap all day. You can even have bragging rights about staying in a hotel for free.

Snoozers of the world, this job has your names on it! You could earn $120 every day for just sleeping.

11. Chocolate Taster

Companies that make chocolate employ individuals to sample their products and provide feedback on their flavor, aroma, and other aspects.

Apply for this position if you have a sweet tooth and don’t mind gaining weight. You might earn $24,000 to $70,000 yearly.

12. Mystery Shopper

You can make money from home by being an online mystery shopper, which could be your ideal job if you enjoy shopping. You will be posing as regular customers to check and report on the quality of the store’s customer service and products.

Each mystery shopping assignment carries up to a $125 paycheck.

13. Beer Taster

Although it may seem like a fantasy position for beer drinkers, it is a highly viable and rewarding career. In reality, a lot of beer tasters earn 6 figures annually.

The best part is that you can do it without a college degree. All you need is a thirst for different kinds of beer.

Here’s to earning at least $142 per day!

14. Chicken Sexer

You can make money by determining the gender of baby chickens so they can be sorted according to their functions and placed accordingly. Chicken sexers make money working with chicks–with $60,000 annually for starters.

15. Video Game Tester

Video game testing can be ideal for you if you’re searching for a position that doesn’t require much effort. Testers are usually given specified duties, and most businesses only need them for a few hours daily.

You can make extra money starting at $14 an hour in your spare time.

16. Mime

Working as a mime can be profitable if you have performing skills but dislike speaking much. Face paint, a nautical top, and a pair of suspenders, and you’re good to go.

17. Breath Odor Analyzer

Gums and toothpaste businesses like Center Fresh and Colgate Toothpaste employ individuals to evaluate breath odor to evaluate their products. While smelling other people’s breath may not be an attractive prospect for some, you can easily earn good money at $64,000 a year.

18. Translator

If you speak a second language well and want to work from home, you can find work and make some money as a translator.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Studies (BLS), a translator/interpreter’s median annual pay is $49,110.

19. Test Subject

If you have the time, you can participate in clinical studies as a test subject for drug and cosmetic companies and be compensated for your time in a clinic doing various tests so that professionals can check for any side effects.

Earn an extra income of $1,000 for each test. Check out these highest-paid clinical trials available near you and supplement your income by as much as $17,500.

20. Professional Mourner

Can you cry easily? Are you able to perfectly evoke a feeling of emotion for a sad occasion? If so, becoming a professional mourner can be your appropriate career choice.

Make extra cash from $35 an hour by attending funerals and pretending to cry for the deceased in this role.

21. Security Guard

A security guard’s tasks are simple and low-stress without requiring much effort, especially if you work the night shift. $31,200 yearly can be easily earned with this job.

22. Cat Sitter

An individual who looks after cats while their owners are away is known as a cat sitter. The annual salary for cat lovers starts at $10,000.

Tips On Getting Jobs For Lazy People

Yes, your idleness may be a virtue. But if it’s preventing you from moving forward, you should probably reconsider your slow habits.

Here are some pointers for finding work:

Create A Good Resume

A strong resume effectively conveys to employers and recruiters your qualifications, who you are, and what sets you apart. Even if you are lazy, you need a resume that makes you stand out among a sea of applications in a competitive job market.

Say Bye To Procrastination

Abstain from putting things off. Many professionals agree that procrastination is a sort of indifference. Getting something done is far easier than having a nagging thought that you have something to do that has to be done in the background of your mind all the time.

Good Company And Motivation

Embrace a supportive and motivating community around you. Try to surround yourself with individuals who help you stay positive and motivated instead of letting the gloom drag you down.

Start Small And Polish Your Skills

You can overcome your helplessness by dividing big goals and chores into smaller ones. For instance, start by concentrating on the skills you need to develop to obtain a manager position rather than immediately focusing on getting it.

One Thing At A Time

Instead of multitasking, concentrate on one item at a time. The tendency to multitask might make you feel overburdened, and it’s much simpler to give in to laziness when feeling overwhelmed.

Multitasking will prevent you from performing at your highest level.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Jobs For Lazy People

How Can A Lazy Person Make Money?

Never believe anyone who claims it is impossible to find an extra source of income and earn more money. When you’re determined, it’s not. You could earn $200 per day or more if you wanted to.

You’ll still be earning extra money by doing enjoyable and straightforward jobs. For instance, you may work at any of the odd jobs mentioned above and make a ton of money while remaining lazy if you have a money-making mindset and make wise decisions.

What Jobs Do Not Feel Like Work?

Any work that is done out of enthusiasm never feels like labor.

You are encouraged to pursue your interests. Your personal and professional lives will both be greatly improved. Escape your miserable employment if you’re trapped in it. Every career will include some “work,” but you’ll be much happier if you discover one you enjoy.

You can try out the jobs we have listed for you and choose the one you like best.

When deciding on a career path, think about getting a job that:

Achieves your objectives

Gives you the work-life balance you deserve

Is a good fit for your personality and skills

The rest will work itself out as well!

What Is The Easiest Job That Pays The Most?

The easiest job that pays the most is a personal trainer. If you want to become a personal trainer, you will assist people in improving their health. No formal education is required, but having certifications will increase your earning potential.

The average work salary for this type is $40,000 a year, up to $75,400.

Can A Lazy Person Be Successful?

Yes. Look for profitable activities that “give you a bang for your buck.” You must employ productivity strategies that require 20% of the work but yield 80% of the output.

Many notable individuals, such as Einstein, Newton, Picasso, Mendeleev, and others, were rumored to be exceedingly lazy. Nevertheless, they were able to experience incredible success and spread their fame throughout the globe. That demonstrates how lazy people can be successful.

Conclusion – Jobs For Lazy People

Whether you consider yourself lazy or just want more life-work balance, plenty of job opportunities like these may not fit the traditional career mold but will still bring in the money.

You can pick 1 or 2 to suit your fancy from this list of chill and sometimes unusual jobs for lazy people. Try some and have fun!

—

This post was previously published on Radical FIRE.

