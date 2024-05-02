Man vs Bear: This Hypothetical Question Shows How Far Gone Gender Relations Have Deteriorated

There is a hypothetical question directed at women that’s taking social media by storm.

Maybe you have heard of it, or maybe not, but it goes this:

Would you rather be stuck alone in the woods with a man or a bear?

Being the curious cat I am, when I came across this question on Reddit, I immediately asked the women closest to me what they thought.

Pretty much all of them had this follow-up question before giving their answer:

“What kind of man is it?”

I replied, “He is an average adult male picked randomly from the population.”

Out of the ten women I asked, nine said they would rather chance it with a random man. This is in sharp contrast to the online discourse saying most women are choosing the bear.

Strangely, none of the women in my life even bothered to ask what kind of bear it was. I suppose they just assumed bear = danger.

Granted, the woman I asked had a positive view of men, even though they had their fair share of bad breakups and workplace squabbles with the opposite sex. By and large, they still respect and even look up to their fathers, brothers, and uncles to some degree.

None, as far as I’m aware, have experienced anything significantly traumatic or life-threatening at the hands of a man. And most importantly, most of them have not been raised in the West, so they have only a superficial understanding of the contentious climate surrounding gender roles, identities, and equality.

This is not to say women who choose a bear are wrong per se. Violence against women is a real and present problem.

However, we have to remember that we live in an age where the media we consume is driven by algorithms that can create echo chambers, feeding users a constant stream of content that confirms existing biases. This can further amplify the negative and fuel the idea that the random guy women encounter on the street is instinctively violent.

To put things into perspective, according to this United Nations document, 80% of the total homicide victims are boys or men, with women only accounting for one-tenth of all homicide victims perpetrated in the public sphere.

In private, half of all female homicide victims are killed by an intimate partner or family member — not a strange man you would find in the woods.

There is no denying the number of violent attacks on women by men dwarfs that of bears (more specifically brown bears) on humans, at 39.6 attacks per year globally. And that bears generally do not attack humans unless provoked, in defense, or hungry. If you are going to be stuck in the woods for a prolonged period with no other food source available, I can guarantee you will soon become a snack. The same cannot be said if we replace a bear with most men.

…

Contrary to what you might hear, the average guy is not dangerous.

They might try to portray a tough exterior, but most are as soft as a teddy bear on the inside. They want to be happy and content as much as women do.

If they found themselves stuck alone in the woods with a strange woman, I bet they would do everything in their power to work as a team so you both can find a way home in one piece.

—

Photo credit: Oxana Lyashenko on Unsplash