Mapping the Complexity of Blaming One’s Partner

Blaming your partner is a natural reaction to feeling hurt. However, the problem with blaming is that it does not change the situation or make it better.

In fact, when you blame your partner for something they have done wrong in the relationship, there are many ways this can be damaging to both partners involved.

Understanding why we love to blame our partners and how this process could affect us internally will help us find a more productive way of coping with conflict by promoting understanding and empathy between both people.

No matter how much we love our partners, there are times when they make mistakes.

Sometimes, the little things bug us, and other times, it is more significant issues like financial struggles or lack of attention.

When these situations arise, many people start to blame their partner for the problem. But what if, instead of blaming them, you tried to find a solution?

In this blog post, I will share some strategies that could help improve your relationship with your partner by shifting from blaming one another to solving problems together.

“When you blame others, you give up your power to change.”

— Robert Anthony

Part I: Analyzing Blame

Blame is never helpful

When you blame your partner for something, what you are doing is making them responsible for fixing the problem in its entirety.

This will cause resentment and frustration on both sides because it does not acknowledge the fact that they, too, played a part in creating this situation.

It also makes your relationship feel much more combative than collaborative, which can lead to worse problems down the line due to increased tension between partners.

When we work together to find solutions instead of placing blame, our relationship becomes more assertive, and each individual person is involved.

Blaming takes away from personal responsibility by shifting all of it onto someone else; therefore, decreasing how good or satisfied one feels with the relationship overall.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Blaming might seem justified but really isn’t

Blaming others can sometimes feel warranted, especially when dealing with something more serious such as infidelity or physical violence.

However, placing blame on your partner for such serious issues usually does more harm than good by not allowing the opportunity to open up about what is really going on and finding a way forward together as one unit instead of two separate people at odds with each other.

The same goes for dealing with an affair because if someone cheats on their spouse, it generally means that they are unhappy in some aspect of their relationship, and blaming them will only make things worse between both parties involved; even though this may be hard to believe initially due to all of the anger, you feel towards them.

Signs of blame

Blame is inevitable in close relationships, and however, the most commonplace responsibility that tends to show up is in communication struggles.

As a result of miscommunication or differing perspectives on how something should be handled, one person may get defensive and start placing blame onto their partner for not understanding them correctly or expecting too much from them.

This can create an even bigger rift between partners because it opens up wounds already inflicted upon each other through previous experiences together.

It also takes away the opportunity to resolve conflict by adding insult to injury instead of finding constructive ways towards agreement and shared goals within your relationship dynamic.

The Consequences

Blame is the first step towards resentment, and it should never be taken lightly as this can cause severe problems in relationships later down the line due to increased tension which breeds negativity.

When we place all responsibility on our partners, it makes us feel powerless because it will always be out of our hands no matter what happens next.

When one starts blaming others for such situations, many emotions could come about, such as anger or resentment towards the said individual(s).

If left unaddressed, these feelings have the power over time to turn into bitterness and hurt other people involved, including oneself, due to increased negativity.

Emotions are natural, and they happen, but if you can address them instead of hiding from them or pretending they aren’t there, the situation becomes easier to deal with.

Blaming others for their mistakes does not do either person involved any good because it prevents a solution from being found, which could help move towards a happier future where both parties feel loved and appreciated by each other.

…

Part II: The Solution

Blame never solves problems, so why would anyone want that? When things go wrong, don’t blame your partner for their mistakes. Instead, focus on finding a solution that works best for both people involved.

Instead of placing blame on someone else during times when things go poorly or you disagree with something they’ve done, take personal responsibility by asking how you could work together to find a resolution.

This will make you feel empowered while also helping improve communication between yourselves over time which makes solving any issues much easier overall.

By taking complete control of what happens next rather than blaming others, we end up feeling more connected + happier with our lives overall.

The solution to this is simple: don’t blame your partner for their mistakes, but instead ask them how they think you can work together to find a resolution that works best for both of you.

This will help each person feel more empowered and in control which is empowering.

When we take personal responsibility rather than blaming our partners for what is going on in the relationship, we end up feeling empowered and more connected to those around us, including ourselves.

This results in less tension between individuals and better communication overall, making everyone’s lives much smoother.

Extra Tip

If you notice yourself starting to feel angry about an issue your partner has caused, try writing down all of the things they did wrong in one column and all of the reasons why it is their fault across from them.

Once you have listed everything they could possibly be blamed for, look at your list again to see if anything else stands out that wasn’t on there before, like maybe some ways that you contributed to what has happened as well.

This process is great practice because taking time away from any emotional distress you are feeling about the situation will allow you to calm down so you can reason together with your partner how best to handle these issues moving forward instead of placing blame.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“A man can fail many times, but he isn’t a failure until he begins to blame somebody else.”

— John Burroughs

…

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that blame never solves problems, so why would anyone want to do it?

Instead of blaming your partner for mistakes, focus on finding a solution together.

This way, everyone feels empowered while also developing communication over time which makes solving any issues much more manageable.

…

Thanks for reading! If you haven’t joined Medium but would love to, click here. By signing up for Medium through my referral link, I will receive a small commission.

Originally published at implementationofwisdom.com

…

This content was not created to be a substitute for professional guidance, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult with a professional or a mental health specialist.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***