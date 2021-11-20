Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Marrying the Digital

Marrying the Digital

The internet would bring people together, as this knowledge could, and would, be shared with everyone around the world.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Puck

When talking about the digital in the past, people usually envisioned an infinite space where collective knowledge would be gathered. The internet would bring people together, as this knowledge could, and would, be shared with everyone around the world. Best case scenario? The world would become a shared place, no more borders, no more misunderstandings, all because everyone could share everything with everyone.

Living in a digital era right now, this utopian reality is far from true. Sharing does not mean understanding, as different opinions still clash today. But among discussions of what’s right or wrong, the digital is still steadily evolving. The idea that the digital should only be useful has long been transcended. It’s a medium to have fun and meet others for not only diplomatic but also with sociable purposes. The digital has more and more become entangled in our lives, but the question is, how far are we going?

Media and Suicide

Whereas the digital, as stated before, is supposed to be a place of fun and socializing, this is not always the case anymore. People are becoming so much invested in the digital, that the lines between real and fake are getting blurred.

November 2012: A 14-year-old Russian boy suicides because his favorite character died in a show he was watching

September 2018: A 12-year-old girl, and two boys of 15 and 16 years old are only three examples of the 130 child suicides in the past 6 months in Russia, all connected with challenge groups online

August 2021: A 13-year-old Indian boy suicides after spending, and losing, almost 500 euros of his parents’ money in a game

These are only a few examples of how digital happenings had terrible consequences in the real world.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I mentioned that the digital is more and more becoming entangled in our lives, but maybe it’s more correct to just state that, at this point, our digital and real lives are almost one. Influences from the digital seem to be causing so much grief, loss, and disturbing thoughts, that one can no longer think of continuing in the real-life either.

Marrying the Digital

From suicide off to a more peaceful, yet bizarre, event. In 2018, 35-year-old Akihiko Kondo married the love of his life Hatsune Miku. At the first glance, this does not seem to be such a strange thing, was it not that Hatsune Miku is in fact, not a real person.

Hatsune Miku was released in August 2007 as the first Japanese VOCALOID to be both developed and distributed by Crypton Future Media, Inc. A VOCALOID is a piece of software used to model a human singing voice. Such a VOCALOID is usually designed as a cute anime character.

Akihiko Kondo ‘met’ Hatsune Miku at a low point in his life, believing he would never find a marriage partner. Her music helped him reconnect with his life and work, and so Kondo decided that she was the one. The two married before the eyes of 39 friends and relatives (Kondo’s parents never showed up). He now owns a Gatebox device with a flickering, holographic Miku floating inside. It can manage simple greetings and switch lights on and off but has no sense of self and desires.

Thousands of people sign up for marriage registration with virtual characters every year, and this is certainly not limited to only Japan. While this in itself is not a huge issue, there are certain details that are a bit more disturbing. For example, Hatsune Miku is meant to represent a 16-year-old girl. If digital marriages become part of the ‘new normal’, shouldn’t there be a rule against this?

What will the Future bring?

Whereas the future is still unknown terrain, these past examples do give an indication of how our real and digital lives are becoming one already. From here on, we can only guess what the future brings.

Will we shift our entire main existence to the digital like Ready Player One? Will we be able to just lie down and transport our consciousness to an online world like Sword Art Online?

Who knows? I can only say that I’m slightly worried yet excited at the same time.

Sources

https://edition.cnn.com/2018/12/28/health/rise-of-digisexuals-intl/index.html

https://www.scmp.com/yp/discover/lifestyle/features/article/3069257/japanese-man-marries-hologram-virtual-idol-hatsune

https://vocaloid.fandom.com/wiki/Hatsune_Miku

https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/13yearold-dies-by-suicide-after-losing-40-000-in-online-game-101627761437341.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2226324/Russian-teen-leaps-apartment-block-seeing-favourite-Japanese-cartoon-character-die-television.html

https://anime.stackexchange.com/questions/3872/what-is-a-vocaloid

Boy takes his own life in a disturbing manner after losing a video game

Lindgren, Simon. Digital Media & Society. London: SAGE, 2017.

Wells, H.G. World Brain: The Brain Organization of the Modern World. 1938.

This post was previously published on Digmedia.lucdh.nl and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Digital Media, Society, and Culture

Digital Media, Society, and Culture is a course of The Leiden University Centre for Digital Humanities. The course explores the entanglements between digital media, technologies, societies, and cultures.

This blog is a result of one of the course's aims: to not only study but also take part in digital culture.

The Leiden University Centre for Digital Humanities (LUCDH) is an interdisciplinary centre that brings together students and faculty from across the Leiden community. Together, we are committed to the study of human cultures using computational approaches and to rethinking the role of the humanities in a digital age.

The Leiden University Centre for Digital Humanities (LUCDH) promotes the informed and critical uses of digital technology and computational approaches in art, literature, history, area studies, linguistics, philosophy, religion, and other disciplines of the humanities.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x