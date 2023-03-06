Meghan, Harry & the Most Royal Racism

***NO SPOILERS***

Love

I am slowly making my way through Harry and Meghan, the Netflix Docuseries. I am digging it.

I have always liked the couple from a far. I don’t think they owe any of us anything. It is hard to find the love of your life in this life and it looks as if they have found theirs (each other).

They jumped into the ocean with no life jacket and are making it work. I support them 1000 percent. Love is hard.

I am not going to drop any spoilers here for those who are watching it or who will watch it. But, in Episode 3 and 4, the race issue bubbles up to the surface and the already edgy series becomes even more edgy. And, it is a good thing.

The series is about Harry and Meghan, two people in love trying to make a life in the world. But it is also, like any good documentary, about life itself.

Race

In Episode 3, one issue that the producers of the series slid in carefully is African slavery. It only lasts a few minutes. It is not really part of the story being told but it is and we all know it. It is needed to contextualize some of what Meghan and Harry had to face inside the castle.

In Episode 4, it is racism in general, and needless to say, “eugenics” or scientific racism, the underlying ideology of white male supremacy that is slipped in. But again, no spoilers here.

But, first, the filmmakers should be commended for not running away from this history either in Episode 3. It is not what the docu-series is about anyway but it is a key piece of tension.

Harry and Meghan, two people crazy in love, walked smack into hundreds of years of racist ideologies that were perpetuated by the United Kingdom in order to take over the earth. They had no idea what they were disrupting.

Yes, he is a prince (a Duke), and she is a Duchess, but that hardly matters in the end. Empire is a daunting opponent for lovers and haters.

It is not much different than Barack Obama becoming President of the United States. Obama and his African American family was disruptive to the white supremacist history and ideology that runs America. It is the same with Meghan and Harry.

This is what the docu-series brings out. It helps push the tale. It also brings meaning to what one of Meghan’s friends says in the story: “Love wins.” You will have to watch and see what she means.

The Royals

So far, “Love” has not won yet but it has won the latest round. I do plan on watching the last two episodes. I hope this makes you watch it rather than not watch.

It is not just about a “royal marriage,” or love or racism; it is about all of that and more. It is a story that rarely gets told because of how the royal family is micromanaged and controlled. They are a troubled family even though they don’t realize it.

But must ask, are we humans not capable of bringing this royal mess to an end? Will we one day?

China got rid of its emperor, right?

CHECK THE LINK TO THE SHOW’S TRAILER HERE

