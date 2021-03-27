Get Daily Email
Membership Drive in Progress for The Good Men Project Writers’ Community!

We've built a community of millions of people from around the globe who believe in this path forward. That community includes writers who help to forge this path.

by Leave a Comment

The Good Men Project gives people the insights, tools, and skills to survive, prosper and thrive in today's changing world. A world that is changing faster than most people can keep up with that change. A world where jobs are changing, gender roles are changing, and stereotypes are being upended. A world that is growing more diverse and inclusive. A world where working towards equality will become a core competence. We've built a community of millions of people from around the globe who believe in this path forward. That community includes writers who help to forge this path.

The Good Men Project is creating a writers' community for nonfiction authors. Join us!

The Good Men Project is creating a writers’ community for nonfiction authors. Join us!

When you join our writers’ community via Patreon, we pledge to support you with tools to improve your writing and platform-building skills, a community to get you connected, and direct access to our editors and publisher. Your continued support will help us build a better, more inclusive world for all.

MEMBERSHIP DRIVE IN PROGRESS THROUGH TO APRIL 30, 2021

Special Offers To Help You Decide What Level of Membership Is Right for You! Join for as little as $2 per month and sample these benefits:

  • Now through to April 28, 2021, our “Writers’ Hour” weekly workshop sessions are open to members at ALL tiers of The Good Men Project Writers’ Community via PatreonBeginning May 5, 2021, the Writers’ Hour will be exclusively for members at Tiers 3 & 4.
  • On Thursday, April 15, 2021, attend the monthly class from our 6-class series “How To Be a Rising Star in Media”
  • Membership at Tier 2 and above includes Platinum-level membership in our Premium Community.
  • Now, you can pay annually instead of monthly and get 8% off – approximately equal to ONE MONTH FREE! During our membership drive, pay for your annual membership and get 16% off – approximately equal to TWO MONTHS FREE!

 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This Writers’ Hour is just one training opportunity for members of our Writers’ Community. We also offer a monthly class on the third Thursday of the month from our 6-course series, “How To Be a Rising Star in Media”. Please read our Tier benefits (updated March 18, 2021) so you know your options. Note the BOLD lines are benefits for that tier and above.

 

As always, let us know if you have questions or comments about your membership benefits. Send an email to [email protected].

I hope to see you in our Writers’ Community!

LMB

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Lisa M. Blacker

I started with The Good Men Project (GMP) in 2015 as a contributor, and in 2016 I became an Editor, then a Lead Editor on the Business Team. In January 2017, I became an Executive Editor and, over the course of the next three years, trained dozens of new Editors internationally for GMP.

In April 2020, I traded the EE role to focus on content, both with GMP and my own book publishing company. I continue to train new Editors and develop contributing writers for GMP. As of October 2020, I'll be leading the new Good Men Project Writers' Community (join now via our Patreon page!)

In another of my current roles, Book Publishing Promotional Director at GMP, I help book authors and others content sponsors gain exposure and SEO. To include your promotional content or press release on GoodMenProject.com, Use one of these links:
Submit your BOOK listing here.
Submit your Product listing or other promotional article here.

Outside of GMP, I am the President of Connection Victory Publishing Company and Publisher of LastingImpactPress.net where we publish titles authored by GMP authors and others on topics related to social justice & ethics, gender & sexuality, and the spiritual aspects of mental health and wellness.

When I'm not glued to my computer to take care of all of the above, I tend a vermiculture compost and a balcony garden of vegetables and fruits at the Portland, Oregon apartment where my domestic partner and I reside.

Connect with me on these social networks:
Twitter 1@Lisa_M_Blacker
Twitter 2 @CVPubCo
Twitter 3 @LstngImpctPrss
Facebook FB.com/ConnectionVictory

