Men Commit Suicide More, Let’s Empower Boys — And Girls

Keeping all the explosives under pressure

Every one who fights for social justice, especially as it regards feminism, has heard this frequent talking point: It’s that men have even more violence in their lives and commit suicide a lot more.

Yes, they do.

That’s the point. Boys and men are taught to stuff, not express, their feelings.

They learn, too, to be more violent. They are statistically more likely to be successful in killing themselves. Women attempt suicide more, but not being as comfortable with guns, and other violent devices, they “fail” more often.

But telling a feminist, whether she is male or female, that men have it harder is a false dichotomy. It is deflecting. It is disrespecting. It is not a contest.

The very idea of comparing them suggests that somehow, we should think more of this human than that human.

Humanity is lost. No arguments are won, and no whole picture emerges.

Becoming equal is not a competition, and must not be treated like one. What we all must struggle to do is to find common hope, compassion, determination, and lots of respect.

There are lots of other reasons why so many of us never want to hear the manly suicide meme again, and most of them have to do with the cold hard facts of reality.

Women also, do kill themselves. Both my brother, and my other brother’s wife, were victims of suicide. It was for very different reasons. My late brother had a mental illness, plus life losses, divorce, unemployment, and more.

My sister-in-law just wanted help. Her overdose could have been an accident. She is dead because all the men in her life, at that particular moment, failed her. Including the police response team that apparently broke her ribs trying to resuscitate her.

She was in grief over a family falling out and divorce. Her parents and mine could not protect her. She was expressive in asking for help, just not listened too, however.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Though I was just a child she came to me in the middle of the night. She said she was running away. I made her promise not to do anything dangerous, particularly, taking drugs. I new she had powerful prescriptions after a bout with post-partum depression.

At school the next day I learned of Elle’s death. Her car keys were taken from her by my father, who also had been very harsh and non-helpful with her.

I miss her every day.

The other suicide, another brother, came a year later. He had stopped talking, and was turned away at the state hospital. He never told anyone he needed help. In despair, and by violent means, he died alone.

I miss him, and his guitar, every day, too.

Sick societal systems kill people

The way our society kills people is through making women feel they have no power or help, and making men feel that if they have power taken from them, then they are not “real men.” This was especially true for my older brother — just over twenty at the time. D’s wife left and took their baby after a bad fight. He was outraged, grief-stricken, and suicidaly despondent.

But the big difference is how he would not ask for help. Also, he did not have post-partum depression. His torments were due much more to the circumstances of believing the old trope of being the victim of an unfaithful and duplicitous woman.

All the folk songs he sang, said so.

Both loved ones are equally dead.

Don’t tell people that men have far more problems due to inequality. We all have the same problems. They are the problems of being directed to behave certain ways, have few choices, and not being given enough support.

Even if there were reasons to think that men suffer more — they kill one another, themselves, and women at a much higher rate than the reverse — we should not make such statements.

When a suicide is done, it is the survivors who suffer. The family is not ever the same again. In my case, I switched life goals from writing to becoming a psychologist, to say nothing about how my parents’ marriage bitterly crumbled, my siblings got PTSD, immediate spouses were forever wracked with guilt, and no one escaped suffering except the dead.

Children were left to be orphans and go through their own cycles of trauma and grief, ending ultimately with opiate addiction and more death.

Elle’s sweet little baby boy grew up to carry a gun to be more “manly.”

I miss him every day, too

Empowerment for all

It is important to remember that yes, men do kill themselves more often, but they are far from being the only victims of their own hand.

If anything, we need more feminism, more equality. We can empower boys by teaching children it’s okay, and healthy, to express sadness, rejection, and fears. It’s okay to be different. It’s okay to feel alienated and despairing at times. To girls, we need to let them know it’s okay to ask for help, support and protection, and finally begin to actually believe what they experience about being bullied, or harassed. Girls are still socialized to be quiet, attractive for males, and gatekeepers, for example.

Even today, decades after our family suicides, modern girls feel disempowered when boys learn that sex is a game, or a porno joke, rather than a way for human beings to learn to bond and care for one another.

We do not have to compare and contrast who has the hardest time. So long as we dwell on that, we are not helping our children learn to be good feminists, and good people.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***