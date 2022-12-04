Men Don’t Understand These 4 Weird Dating Hardships Women Face

Dating is challenging.

If you ask men? It is harder for them. Women can get a man without effort.

If you ask a woman? She prefers to leave the dating pool. Work on herself.

Jarring difference in opinion.

Women can find men. But what about quality? When women propose that question, men view them as entitled. But women face other challenges. They aren’t even aware of it until they are older or in healthy relationships. It completely blindsides them about how hard they had it when reflecting.

Here are the four lesser-known hardships women face when dating.

…

#1. Instant Love

I don’t know why. But women’s thoughts and behaviors change when hormones hit. We go from sane to irrational in less than 5 seconds when emotional. A woman who doesn’t do this has tight reins on her feelings. Why does this make dating hard for women?

An older woman wants to “fall” for a mature, dependable guy. Why? She will do everything for the man she loves.

Everything. Olivia Culpo (Nick Jonas’ ex-partner) could not afford groceries after their breakup. A woman will throw everything of value away if a man says he will commit.

After breakups, women repair more than broken hearts.

They revamp bank accounts, bodies, self-esteem, careers, and more. Modern women want to be sure of their choice and will rank action (and physical evidence) over claims.

…

#2. Deep believers

Men have silver tongues. A man lies, and a woman tells the truth.

Some wives and girlfriends would believe the man over the woman. These ladies outnumber the ones who would not do such a thing. Sometimes, the behavior doesn’t match the belief. They’d rather keep the man’s secret.

Several wives didn’t know they married serial killers. They conveniently ignore red flags, lies, and physical evidence to protect their union. Women hurt by this trust habit in their teens avoid relationships when older.

These females don’t trust themselves because they often give the wrong people access. They’d rather wait for fate to show them a sign.

…

Photo by Pablo Soriano on Unsplash

#3. Lovers of extremes

A toughest task ever for single people? It is to pick couples with an (actual) healthy union to learn relationship behaviors. The challenge goes from a hurdle to Mount Everest. Fast. Women love extremes. It excites them. It is the bad guy or the over-attentive simp king.

Austin and Lexi are a social media couple. Austin is a self-titled, simp king. Lexi said she dated men who hurt her and now prefers someone who is at her beck-and-call. She went from no text-backs to waking up to Starbucks each morning. Lexi hopped from one extreme to the next.

Many do the same. What about other women? Confusion. They entertain two guys who are polar opposites and don’t know which to choose. They end up single, working to win back the good guy, or polygamous.

They don’t know what they want. It adds to their dating dissatisfaction.

…

#4. Control

Few women know their power. Some do. These ladies don’t let men or life happen to them. They happen to their life by changing circumstances to suit themselves. They will be the saint and the sinner to get ahead. Every year, women talk about abuse decades after the event occurred.

Every year, women remain in relationships thinking they cannot leave. Young girls watch the older females in their lives stay. Friends feel helpless as associates pick men over their mental health to save face.

A woman will say she won’t stay. A woman will say she won’t be this or that for a guy. But after seeing women transform for love, a subconscious fear grows.

Singleness isn’t always about what isn’t in the dating pool. It’s a fear of the unknown side of themselves. It scares many women what they will accept when in love.

…

Thank you for reading this post.

