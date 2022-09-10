Get Daily Email
Men Explain Why They Want to Stay Single [Video]

Men Explain Why They Want to Stay Single [Video]

"I’ve got my cool life and you’re going to come in and you’re going to try and change it up and make me make the bed and do things and turn my music down"

by Leave a Comment

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00
i’ve got my cool life and you’re going
0:01
to come in and you’re going to try and
0:03
change it up and
0:04
make me make the bed and do things and
0:07
turn my music down
0:13
we put a post out on social media asking
0:15
men what is the brutally honest truth
0:18
about why you might get scared of
0:20
committing to someone and i was thinking
0:22
i might read them out to you guys and
0:24
just get your thoughts on them
0:26
some of them got my back up i’m not
0:27
gonna lie i don’t know i only know a
0:29
couple of these that you’re gonna read a
0:30
lot of these i’ve i don’t know which
0:32
ones you’ve chosen so i’m excited to
0:34
hear you get angrier with each one
0:37
comment number one jonathan says i would
0:40
say i’m afraid of being changed to be
0:43
told that in order to be with someone i
0:45
must change who i am
0:48
thoughts
0:49
well
0:50
you you will be changed on some level by
0:53
someone i think that’s that’s
0:56
that’s the nature of things you meet
0:57
someone and you’re you’re in some way
0:59
changed by them that’s actually one of
1:01
the best parts of a relationship i
1:03
should add i i want it
1:05
i i would actually like to change the
1:07
narrative around it a little bit because
1:10
that
1:11
any time i think that you can
1:14
mark your life by the moments that
1:16
someone who changed it came into your
1:19
life
1:20
there are all people there are people
1:22
throughout our life friends
1:24
um colleagues bosses
1:27
uh people that we
1:29
fall in love with that change us in some
1:31
way that we’re really grateful for so
1:33
let’s be clear there are relationships
1:36
where one plus one equals three and
1:38
you’re happy for the changes what
1:40
jonathan is talking about is the kind of
1:42
change that happens when someone starts
1:44
to strip us of the things that we feel
1:45
are fundamentally
1:47
us
1:48
and crucial to who we are and what we
1:51
like to do and how we like to live
1:54
and i think that
1:56
we’re all a little afraid of that
1:57
usually we come to a relationship with a
2:00
little bit of trauma from
2:02
having been in a relationship before
2:04
where
2:05
someone did
2:07
it did feel like someone robbed us of
2:09
something that
2:10
felt like
2:12
it was fundamentally us and we found
2:14
ourselves treading on eggshells with our
2:15
own personality and
2:17
having to sort of amputate crucial parts
2:20
of ourselves in order to make this other
2:22
person happy and then when the
2:23
relationship ended
2:25
we feel less of ourselves and we feel
2:27
like we’re having to find ourselves
2:28
again
2:29
in the process of rebuilding and the
2:31
truth is also it is very difficult to
2:34
change right so often if somebody’s
2:36
feeling that pressure like you need to
2:38
change
2:39
it’s not like oh i’m afraid i’m going to
2:41
just change and i’m going to be so
2:43
different and lose myself sometimes it’s
2:45
just like i’m afraid this person’s just
2:47
going to sit there constantly resenting
2:49
me because you know they’re just always
2:51
thinking of these ways that that i
2:53
should change and you know i’m not going
2:54
to completely change like i think of
2:56
that scene in before midnight
2:58
where
3:00
ethan hawke’s character is walking with
3:01
julie depley and julie depley asked the
3:03
questions like if you could change
3:05
anything about me what would it be
3:07
and
3:08
uh ethan hawk’s character kind of knows
3:10
what she’s getting at and he’s just like
3:12
i think i would change the fact that you
3:14
want to change me all the time you know
3:16
or something like that where it’s like
3:17
he knows that she’s sitting there sort
3:18
of ruminating on like these little
3:20
habits he has and all these things and
3:22
he’s just kind of feeling that
3:23
resentment yeah because it really does
3:25
feel i mean it is the antithesis
3:29
of being accepted
3:31
and being accepted is is what we really
3:34
want
3:35
so yeah i think that that’s that’s an
3:38
interesting one by jonathan i get it you
3:40
know i feel like it’s more about be
3:42
afraid of being judged than being
3:44
changed like i do i’m gonna get judged
3:47
for my choices or the things i like to
3:49
do with my time
3:51
my lifestyle
3:53
like my habits don’t you think that
3:56
being judged is a disguised fear of of
4:01
not being accepted and if i’m not
4:03
accepted then i don’t feel worthy
4:05
so what i’m really afraid of when i
4:08
don’t want to be judged is i’m afraid
4:10
that
4:11
the things that make me me my
4:14
idiosyncrasies and eccentricities and
4:16
the little things that
4:18
i enjoy doing
4:20
are going to be seen as weird or stupid
4:23
or
4:25
just
4:26
um
4:27
just not normal and
4:30
that therefore i’m not going to be
4:33
accepted by someone yeah absolutely and
4:36
then i think the extra fear might be
4:38
someone thinking maybe i’m not going to
4:40
be strong enough to uh
4:43
defend the way i like things there’s two
4:45
things there’s like
4:47
there’s wanting to keep the things that
4:49
make you you and there probably is a bit
4:51
of fear of
4:53
some of these things i probably will
4:54
have to compromise a bit to properly
4:56
have a relationship with someone and
4:58
that’s that’s also
4:59
a reason probably people get fearful of
5:01
getting in relationships these days
5:02
where they’re used to having their own
5:04
autonomy a lot and they think yeah i’m
5:06
gonna have to live in a bit of a less
5:08
selfish way i’m gonna have to compromise
5:09
some things to be with someone and
5:11
that’s also scary you know what it’s
5:13
interesting you say that because another
5:15
comment from sabros
5:18
was being afraid of losing it
5:21
not sure what it is
5:22
and to become a giant pleaser and forget
5:26
my own well-being in the process which i
5:29
think is similar to what you’re talking
5:31
about stephen exactly i think sometimes
5:33
there’s a pre-emptive defense where
5:35
people are like i know
5:37
i’m going to be a pleaser in this
5:39
relationship i know i’m going to want to
5:41
care about the other person
5:43
and i might end up forgetting myself or
5:46
or doing things that aren’t me
5:49
because i am got a good heart because i
5:51
care because i
5:53
just need to please someone and they’re
5:55
kind of like i don’t want to do it
5:56
because i know
5:57
i’m going to feel that pressure to
5:59
please them but that’s so interesting
6:01
isn’t it because even there is just a
6:03
crucial insight
6:05
that what i’m disguising as a fear
6:10
of you
6:12
changing me
6:14
is really
6:16
just
6:17
the
6:18
fear that i cannot trust myself
6:21
yeah
6:22
that’s what it comes down to and people
6:25
don’t say that right people say oh i
6:27
don’t i don’t want you coming into my
6:29
life and changing me it’s like it’s sort
6:32
of this feel it’s almost like a
6:34
it’s like a rock star
6:36
excuse
6:38
you know i’ve got my cool life and
6:40
you’re gonna come in and you’re gonna
6:41
try and change it up and
6:43
make me make the bed and do things and
6:46
turn my music down and whatever and
6:48
instead what it really is is i’m
6:51
actually
6:52
so distrusting
6:54
of myself and my ability
6:57
to have boundaries
7:00
that
7:01
i don’t even want to develop feelings in
7:03
the first place because i can’t trust
7:05
myself when i do it’s fascinating really
7:07
interesting and i would like to add
7:10
briefly that i think the point you made
7:12
earlier about
7:13
the fear of not being accepted is huge
7:15
because i think there’s a lot of
7:16
insecurity when you’re when you’re
7:18
afraid of commitment you tend to that
7:20
tends to be interwoven with insecurity
7:23
somewhere
7:24
and
7:25
the
7:26
insecurity with a lot of in a lot of
7:28
these responses that i think is popping
7:30
up is
7:32
um if i allow myself to be too
7:34
vulnerable
7:35
i will basically be crushed
7:38
you know is there another comment like
7:39
that
7:40
yes in fact there is the next comment is
7:42
from robert and he said because
7:44
commitment means eventually being known
7:47
in my vulnerability
7:49
which is a huge reason why people are
7:52
scared of commitment don’t you think
7:55
yes
7:57
look i think that
7:58
it’s
8:00
the more distant you keep someone
8:04
the more it feels like you have total
8:06
control over the situation
8:09
you’re you’re essentially controlling
8:12
the elements in your life
8:13
and minimizing the variables
8:16
and one of the greatest variables you
8:18
can introduce into your life is someone
8:20
you care about and someone whose opinion
8:22
you care about and someone who you let
8:24
your guard down in front of
8:27
so
8:29
if you’re afraid that it’s going to be
8:31
hard to control
8:34
your feelings of rejection if that
8:36
doesn’t go well then you just don’t want
8:38
to invite that possible rejection in in
8:42
the first place
8:43
audrey do you think that
8:45
this is
8:46
a uniquely a guy’s fear or do you think
8:49
that women go through something like
8:50
this too i mean i think a lot of the
8:52
things that are popping up are actually
8:55
unisex you know
8:57
um i definitely think that people who
9:00
are afraid of commitment are just afraid
9:02
of letting someone in people just find
9:04
it hard to be vulnerable i have a very
9:06
very dear friend who is someone who
9:08
has struggled for a really long time to
9:11
to to sort of let someone in and she
9:13
finds the process very uncomfortable
9:14
she’s obviously overcome a lot of that
9:16
but
9:17
this is me being very candid there’s a
9:19
lot of men here who are essentially
9:21
saying they haven’t met anyone they like
9:23
enough or find attractive enough or
9:26
want to commit to
9:28
um
9:28
and they’re sort of
9:31
instead of saying oh maybe that’s
9:33
because
9:34
the people that i think i should be
9:36
with don’t want me they’re saying oh
9:38
it’s because you know like everyone else
9:40
is just controlling and wants to pin me
9:42
down and it it feels a little bit to me
9:45
with some of the comments from
9:47
from these men personally that it’s just
9:50
a bit of a kind of
9:52
uh let’s blame women and how crazy they
9:55
are and how commitment is evil versus
9:58
the kinds of
9:59
things that are holding them back and
10:01
the ways that they are actually viewing
10:02
themselves versus the reality does that
10:04
make sense am i sounding harsh no i i
10:06
think i think there’s
10:08
there’s absolutely truth to that i think
10:10
it’s easier to have someone who for
10:13
example you
10:15
didn’t have boundaries with who you kept
10:18
in your life too long
10:21
who then kind of
10:22
it’s kind of scarring when you have
10:24
someone who makes your life really
10:26
really difficult
10:27
and
10:28
brings a lot of
10:30
bad energy to your life
10:32
it’s it’s a scarring thing and it’s sort
10:35
of easy to draw a conclusion from that
10:38
the easiest thing is to just draw a
10:39
conclusion and say women are crazy
10:42
women are controlling women want to take
10:44
away this from you they want to take
10:45
away that it’s easier to do that
10:49
than to say well why did i allow that to
10:52
happen
10:53
why did i choose someone like that in
10:55
the first place come to think of it
10:58
and make no mistake every single one of
10:59
us most people at least have been in the
11:01
wrong relationship and felt had that
11:03
feeling of like i wasted time and it
11:05
didn’t feel good and i don’t want to do
11:07
that again and so a lot of people bring
11:09
that fear of wasting time to the next
11:12
situation and of course if you couple
11:14
that with the fear that once i develop
11:16
feelings it’s even harder to get out of
11:17
the wrong thing
11:19
then
11:20
you have an awful lot of high stakes
11:23
going into
11:25
committing to anybody
11:27
and one of the things that
11:29
you

 

 

