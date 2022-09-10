Men Explain Why They Want to Stay Single [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

i’ve got my cool life and you’re going

to come in and you’re going to try and

change it up and

make me make the bed and do things and

turn my music down

we put a post out on social media asking

men what is the brutally honest truth

about why you might get scared of

committing to someone and i was thinking

i might read them out to you guys and

just get your thoughts on them

some of them got my back up i’m not

gonna lie i don’t know i only know a

couple of these that you’re gonna read a

lot of these i’ve i don’t know which

ones you’ve chosen so i’m excited to

hear you get angrier with each one

comment number one jonathan says i would

say i’m afraid of being changed to be

told that in order to be with someone i

must change who i am

thoughts

well

you you will be changed on some level by

someone i think that’s that’s

that’s the nature of things you meet

someone and you’re you’re in some way

changed by them that’s actually one of

the best parts of a relationship i

should add i i want it

i i would actually like to change the

narrative around it a little bit because

that

any time i think that you can

mark your life by the moments that

someone who changed it came into your

life

there are all people there are people

throughout our life friends

um colleagues bosses

uh people that we

fall in love with that change us in some

way that we’re really grateful for so

let’s be clear there are relationships

where one plus one equals three and

you’re happy for the changes what

jonathan is talking about is the kind of

change that happens when someone starts

to strip us of the things that we feel

are fundamentally

us

and crucial to who we are and what we

like to do and how we like to live

and i think that

we’re all a little afraid of that

usually we come to a relationship with a

little bit of trauma from

having been in a relationship before

where

someone did

it did feel like someone robbed us of

something that

felt like

it was fundamentally us and we found

ourselves treading on eggshells with our

own personality and

having to sort of amputate crucial parts

of ourselves in order to make this other

person happy and then when the

relationship ended

we feel less of ourselves and we feel

like we’re having to find ourselves

again

in the process of rebuilding and the

truth is also it is very difficult to

change right so often if somebody’s

feeling that pressure like you need to

change

it’s not like oh i’m afraid i’m going to

just change and i’m going to be so

different and lose myself sometimes it’s

just like i’m afraid this person’s just

going to sit there constantly resenting

me because you know they’re just always

thinking of these ways that that i

should change and you know i’m not going

to completely change like i think of

that scene in before midnight

where

ethan hawke’s character is walking with

julie depley and julie depley asked the

questions like if you could change

anything about me what would it be

and

uh ethan hawk’s character kind of knows

what she’s getting at and he’s just like

i think i would change the fact that you

want to change me all the time you know

or something like that where it’s like

he knows that she’s sitting there sort

of ruminating on like these little

habits he has and all these things and

he’s just kind of feeling that

resentment yeah because it really does

feel i mean it is the antithesis

of being accepted

and being accepted is is what we really

want

so yeah i think that that’s that’s an

interesting one by jonathan i get it you

know i feel like it’s more about be

afraid of being judged than being

changed like i do i’m gonna get judged

for my choices or the things i like to

do with my time

my lifestyle

like my habits don’t you think that

being judged is a disguised fear of of

not being accepted and if i’m not

accepted then i don’t feel worthy

so what i’m really afraid of when i

don’t want to be judged is i’m afraid

that

the things that make me me my

idiosyncrasies and eccentricities and

the little things that

i enjoy doing

are going to be seen as weird or stupid

or

just

um

just not normal and

that therefore i’m not going to be

accepted by someone yeah absolutely and

then i think the extra fear might be

someone thinking maybe i’m not going to

be strong enough to uh

defend the way i like things there’s two

things there’s like

there’s wanting to keep the things that

make you you and there probably is a bit

of fear of

some of these things i probably will

have to compromise a bit to properly

have a relationship with someone and

that’s that’s also

a reason probably people get fearful of

getting in relationships these days

where they’re used to having their own

autonomy a lot and they think yeah i’m

gonna have to live in a bit of a less

selfish way i’m gonna have to compromise

some things to be with someone and

that’s also scary you know what it’s

interesting you say that because another

comment from sabros

was being afraid of losing it

not sure what it is

and to become a giant pleaser and forget

my own well-being in the process which i

think is similar to what you’re talking

about stephen exactly i think sometimes

there’s a pre-emptive defense where

people are like i know

i’m going to be a pleaser in this

relationship i know i’m going to want to

care about the other person

and i might end up forgetting myself or

or doing things that aren’t me

because i am got a good heart because i

care because i

just need to please someone and they’re

kind of like i don’t want to do it

because i know

i’m going to feel that pressure to

please them but that’s so interesting

isn’t it because even there is just a

crucial insight

that what i’m disguising as a fear

of you

changing me

is really

just

the

fear that i cannot trust myself

yeah

that’s what it comes down to and people

don’t say that right people say oh i

don’t i don’t want you coming into my

life and changing me it’s like it’s sort

of this feel it’s almost like a

it’s like a rock star

excuse

you know i’ve got my cool life and

you’re gonna come in and you’re gonna

try and change it up and

make me make the bed and do things and

turn my music down and whatever and

instead what it really is is i’m

actually

so distrusting

of myself and my ability

to have boundaries

that

i don’t even want to develop feelings in

the first place because i can’t trust

myself when i do it’s fascinating really

interesting and i would like to add

briefly that i think the point you made

earlier about

the fear of not being accepted is huge

because i think there’s a lot of

insecurity when you’re when you’re

afraid of commitment you tend to that

tends to be interwoven with insecurity

somewhere

and

the

insecurity with a lot of in a lot of

these responses that i think is popping

up is

um if i allow myself to be too

vulnerable

i will basically be crushed

you know is there another comment like

that

yes in fact there is the next comment is

from robert and he said because

commitment means eventually being known

in my vulnerability

which is a huge reason why people are

scared of commitment don’t you think

yes

look i think that

it’s

the more distant you keep someone

the more it feels like you have total

control over the situation

you’re you’re essentially controlling

the elements in your life

and minimizing the variables

and one of the greatest variables you

can introduce into your life is someone

you care about and someone whose opinion

you care about and someone who you let

your guard down in front of

so

if you’re afraid that it’s going to be

hard to control

your feelings of rejection if that

doesn’t go well then you just don’t want

to invite that possible rejection in in

the first place

audrey do you think that

this is

a uniquely a guy’s fear or do you think

that women go through something like

this too i mean i think a lot of the

things that are popping up are actually

unisex you know

um i definitely think that people who

are afraid of commitment are just afraid

of letting someone in people just find

it hard to be vulnerable i have a very

very dear friend who is someone who

has struggled for a really long time to

to to sort of let someone in and she

finds the process very uncomfortable

she’s obviously overcome a lot of that

but

this is me being very candid there’s a

lot of men here who are essentially

saying they haven’t met anyone they like

enough or find attractive enough or

want to commit to

um

and they’re sort of

instead of saying oh maybe that’s

because

the people that i think i should be

with don’t want me they’re saying oh

it’s because you know like everyone else

is just controlling and wants to pin me

down and it it feels a little bit to me

with some of the comments from

from these men personally that it’s just

a bit of a kind of

uh let’s blame women and how crazy they

are and how commitment is evil versus

the kinds of

things that are holding them back and

the ways that they are actually viewing

themselves versus the reality does that

make sense am i sounding harsh no i i

think i think there’s

there’s absolutely truth to that i think

it’s easier to have someone who for

example you

didn’t have boundaries with who you kept

in your life too long

who then kind of

it’s kind of scarring when you have

someone who makes your life really

really difficult

and

brings a lot of

bad energy to your life

it’s it’s a scarring thing and it’s sort

of easy to draw a conclusion from that

the easiest thing is to just draw a

conclusion and say women are crazy

women are controlling women want to take

away this from you they want to take

away that it’s easier to do that

than to say well why did i allow that to

happen

why did i choose someone like that in

the first place come to think of it

and make no mistake every single one of

us most people at least have been in the

wrong relationship and felt had that

feeling of like i wasted time and it

didn’t feel good and i don’t want to do

that again and so a lot of people bring

that fear of wasting time to the next

situation and of course if you couple

that with the fear that once i develop

feelings it’s even harder to get out of

the wrong thing

then

you have an awful lot of high stakes

going into

committing to anybody

and one of the things that

we talked about in this week’s video is

that

with people like that

and i say this week’s video for those of

you that only listen to the podcast of

course we release a video on youtube

every week but these kinds of people

there are actually things that

we can do to influence

what they do their thoughts around

commitment their behaviors around

commitment

i’ve i talk about this in one of our

programs audrey and i recently did a

private kind of session with some of our

members where we talked about the fact

that i had some fears around commitment

that audrey was amazing at navigating

and

influencing

which of course was the thing that led

to me

proposing which is something that kind

of a couple of years before that

i was nev i was in no way in the right

mindset to be able to think in those

terms so

that’s and oh and i should say

in that video we talk about where you

can actually

learn more practically about what you

can do to influence the situation with

someone who’s not a bad person they’re

not coming from a toxic place they’re

not coming from a place that would make

audrey angry

they are

they are just someone who’s struggling a

little bit and what can you do if you

found the right person but they’re

struggling a little bit

12:51

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Shutterstock