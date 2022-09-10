Men Explain Why They Want to Stay Single [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
i’ve got my cool life and you’re going
0:01
to come in and you’re going to try and
0:03
change it up and
0:04
make me make the bed and do things and
0:07
turn my music down
0:13
we put a post out on social media asking
0:15
men what is the brutally honest truth
0:18
about why you might get scared of
0:20
committing to someone and i was thinking
0:22
i might read them out to you guys and
0:24
just get your thoughts on them
0:26
some of them got my back up i’m not
0:27
gonna lie i don’t know i only know a
0:29
couple of these that you’re gonna read a
0:30
lot of these i’ve i don’t know which
0:32
ones you’ve chosen so i’m excited to
0:34
hear you get angrier with each one
0:37
comment number one jonathan says i would
0:40
say i’m afraid of being changed to be
0:43
told that in order to be with someone i
0:45
must change who i am
0:48
thoughts
0:49
well
0:50
you you will be changed on some level by
0:53
someone i think that’s that’s
0:56
that’s the nature of things you meet
0:57
someone and you’re you’re in some way
0:59
changed by them that’s actually one of
1:01
the best parts of a relationship i
1:03
should add i i want it
1:05
i i would actually like to change the
1:07
narrative around it a little bit because
1:10
that
1:11
any time i think that you can
1:14
mark your life by the moments that
1:16
someone who changed it came into your
1:19
life
1:20
there are all people there are people
1:22
throughout our life friends
1:24
um colleagues bosses
1:27
uh people that we
1:29
fall in love with that change us in some
1:31
way that we’re really grateful for so
1:33
let’s be clear there are relationships
1:36
where one plus one equals three and
1:38
you’re happy for the changes what
1:40
jonathan is talking about is the kind of
1:42
change that happens when someone starts
1:44
to strip us of the things that we feel
1:45
are fundamentally
1:47
us
1:48
and crucial to who we are and what we
1:51
like to do and how we like to live
1:54
and i think that
1:56
we’re all a little afraid of that
1:57
usually we come to a relationship with a
2:00
little bit of trauma from
2:02
having been in a relationship before
2:04
where
2:05
someone did
2:07
it did feel like someone robbed us of
2:09
something that
2:10
felt like
2:12
it was fundamentally us and we found
2:14
ourselves treading on eggshells with our
2:15
own personality and
2:17
having to sort of amputate crucial parts
2:20
of ourselves in order to make this other
2:22
person happy and then when the
2:23
relationship ended
2:25
we feel less of ourselves and we feel
2:27
like we’re having to find ourselves
2:28
again
2:29
in the process of rebuilding and the
2:31
truth is also it is very difficult to
2:34
change right so often if somebody’s
2:36
feeling that pressure like you need to
2:38
change
2:39
it’s not like oh i’m afraid i’m going to
2:41
just change and i’m going to be so
2:43
different and lose myself sometimes it’s
2:45
just like i’m afraid this person’s just
2:47
going to sit there constantly resenting
2:49
me because you know they’re just always
2:51
thinking of these ways that that i
2:53
should change and you know i’m not going
2:54
to completely change like i think of
2:56
that scene in before midnight
2:58
where
3:00
ethan hawke’s character is walking with
3:01
julie depley and julie depley asked the
3:03
questions like if you could change
3:05
anything about me what would it be
3:07
and
3:08
uh ethan hawk’s character kind of knows
3:10
what she’s getting at and he’s just like
3:12
i think i would change the fact that you
3:14
want to change me all the time you know
3:16
or something like that where it’s like
3:17
he knows that she’s sitting there sort
3:18
of ruminating on like these little
3:20
habits he has and all these things and
3:22
he’s just kind of feeling that
3:23
resentment yeah because it really does
3:25
feel i mean it is the antithesis
3:29
of being accepted
3:31
and being accepted is is what we really
3:34
want
3:35
so yeah i think that that’s that’s an
3:38
interesting one by jonathan i get it you
3:40
know i feel like it’s more about be
3:42
afraid of being judged than being
3:44
changed like i do i’m gonna get judged
3:47
for my choices or the things i like to
3:49
do with my time
3:51
my lifestyle
3:53
like my habits don’t you think that
3:56
being judged is a disguised fear of of
4:01
not being accepted and if i’m not
4:03
accepted then i don’t feel worthy
4:05
so what i’m really afraid of when i
4:08
don’t want to be judged is i’m afraid
4:10
that
4:11
the things that make me me my
4:14
idiosyncrasies and eccentricities and
4:16
the little things that
4:18
i enjoy doing
4:20
are going to be seen as weird or stupid
4:23
or
4:25
just
4:26
um
4:27
just not normal and
4:30
that therefore i’m not going to be
4:33
accepted by someone yeah absolutely and
4:36
then i think the extra fear might be
4:38
someone thinking maybe i’m not going to
4:40
be strong enough to uh
4:43
defend the way i like things there’s two
4:45
things there’s like
4:47
there’s wanting to keep the things that
4:49
make you you and there probably is a bit
4:51
of fear of
4:53
some of these things i probably will
4:54
have to compromise a bit to properly
4:56
have a relationship with someone and
4:58
that’s that’s also
4:59
a reason probably people get fearful of
5:01
getting in relationships these days
5:02
where they’re used to having their own
5:04
autonomy a lot and they think yeah i’m
5:06
gonna have to live in a bit of a less
5:08
selfish way i’m gonna have to compromise
5:09
some things to be with someone and
5:11
that’s also scary you know what it’s
5:13
interesting you say that because another
5:15
comment from sabros
5:18
was being afraid of losing it
5:21
not sure what it is
5:22
and to become a giant pleaser and forget
5:26
my own well-being in the process which i
5:29
think is similar to what you’re talking
5:31
about stephen exactly i think sometimes
5:33
there’s a pre-emptive defense where
5:35
people are like i know
5:37
i’m going to be a pleaser in this
5:39
relationship i know i’m going to want to
5:41
care about the other person
5:43
and i might end up forgetting myself or
5:46
or doing things that aren’t me
5:49
because i am got a good heart because i
5:51
care because i
5:53
just need to please someone and they’re
5:55
kind of like i don’t want to do it
5:56
because i know
5:57
i’m going to feel that pressure to
5:59
please them but that’s so interesting
6:01
isn’t it because even there is just a
6:03
crucial insight
6:05
that what i’m disguising as a fear
6:10
of you
6:12
changing me
6:14
is really
6:16
just
6:17
the
6:18
fear that i cannot trust myself
6:21
yeah
6:22
that’s what it comes down to and people
6:25
don’t say that right people say oh i
6:27
don’t i don’t want you coming into my
6:29
life and changing me it’s like it’s sort
6:32
of this feel it’s almost like a
6:34
it’s like a rock star
6:36
excuse
6:38
you know i’ve got my cool life and
6:40
you’re gonna come in and you’re gonna
6:41
try and change it up and
6:43
make me make the bed and do things and
6:46
turn my music down and whatever and
6:48
instead what it really is is i’m
6:51
actually
6:52
so distrusting
6:54
of myself and my ability
6:57
to have boundaries
7:00
that
7:01
i don’t even want to develop feelings in
7:03
the first place because i can’t trust
7:05
myself when i do it’s fascinating really
7:07
interesting and i would like to add
7:10
briefly that i think the point you made
7:12
earlier about
7:13
the fear of not being accepted is huge
7:15
because i think there’s a lot of
7:16
insecurity when you’re when you’re
7:18
afraid of commitment you tend to that
7:20
tends to be interwoven with insecurity
7:23
somewhere
7:24
and
7:25
the
7:26
insecurity with a lot of in a lot of
7:28
these responses that i think is popping
7:30
up is
7:32
um if i allow myself to be too
7:34
vulnerable
7:35
i will basically be crushed
7:38
you know is there another comment like
7:39
that
7:40
yes in fact there is the next comment is
7:42
from robert and he said because
7:44
commitment means eventually being known
7:47
in my vulnerability
7:49
which is a huge reason why people are
7:52
scared of commitment don’t you think
7:55
yes
7:57
look i think that
7:58
it’s
8:00
the more distant you keep someone
8:04
the more it feels like you have total
8:06
control over the situation
8:09
you’re you’re essentially controlling
8:12
the elements in your life
8:13
and minimizing the variables
8:16
and one of the greatest variables you
8:18
can introduce into your life is someone
8:20
you care about and someone whose opinion
8:22
you care about and someone who you let
8:24
your guard down in front of
8:27
so
8:29
if you’re afraid that it’s going to be
8:31
hard to control
8:34
your feelings of rejection if that
8:36
doesn’t go well then you just don’t want
8:38
to invite that possible rejection in in
8:42
the first place
8:43
audrey do you think that
8:45
this is
8:46
a uniquely a guy’s fear or do you think
8:49
that women go through something like
8:50
this too i mean i think a lot of the
8:52
things that are popping up are actually
8:55
unisex you know
8:57
um i definitely think that people who
9:00
are afraid of commitment are just afraid
9:02
of letting someone in people just find
9:04
it hard to be vulnerable i have a very
9:06
very dear friend who is someone who
9:08
has struggled for a really long time to
9:11
to to sort of let someone in and she
9:13
finds the process very uncomfortable
9:14
she’s obviously overcome a lot of that
9:16
but
9:17
this is me being very candid there’s a
9:19
lot of men here who are essentially
9:21
saying they haven’t met anyone they like
9:23
enough or find attractive enough or
9:26
want to commit to
9:28
um
9:28
and they’re sort of
9:31
instead of saying oh maybe that’s
9:33
because
9:34
the people that i think i should be
9:36
with don’t want me they’re saying oh
9:38
it’s because you know like everyone else
9:40
is just controlling and wants to pin me
9:42
down and it it feels a little bit to me
9:45
with some of the comments from
9:47
from these men personally that it’s just
9:50
a bit of a kind of
9:52
uh let’s blame women and how crazy they
9:55
are and how commitment is evil versus
9:58
the kinds of
9:59
things that are holding them back and
10:01
the ways that they are actually viewing
10:02
themselves versus the reality does that
10:04
make sense am i sounding harsh no i i
10:06
think i think there’s
10:08
there’s absolutely truth to that i think
10:10
it’s easier to have someone who for
10:13
example you
10:15
didn’t have boundaries with who you kept
10:18
in your life too long
10:21
who then kind of
10:22
it’s kind of scarring when you have
10:24
someone who makes your life really
10:26
really difficult
10:27
and
10:28
brings a lot of
10:30
bad energy to your life
10:32
it’s it’s a scarring thing and it’s sort
10:35
of easy to draw a conclusion from that
10:38
the easiest thing is to just draw a
10:39
conclusion and say women are crazy
10:42
women are controlling women want to take
10:44
away this from you they want to take
10:45
away that it’s easier to do that
10:49
than to say well why did i allow that to
10:52
happen
10:53
why did i choose someone like that in
10:55
the first place come to think of it
10:58
and make no mistake every single one of
10:59
us most people at least have been in the
11:01
wrong relationship and felt had that
11:03
feeling of like i wasted time and it
11:05
didn’t feel good and i don’t want to do
11:07
that again and so a lot of people bring
11:09
that fear of wasting time to the next
11:12
situation and of course if you couple
11:14
that with the fear that once i develop
11:16
feelings it’s even harder to get out of
11:17
the wrong thing
11:19
then
11:20
you have an awful lot of high stakes
11:23
going into
11:25
committing to anybody
11:27
and one of the things that
11:29
we talked about in this week’s video is
11:31
that
11:32
with people like that
11:35
and i say this week’s video for those of
11:37
you that only listen to the podcast of
11:38
course we release a video on youtube
11:40
every week but these kinds of people
11:43
there are actually things that
11:45
we can do to influence
11:48
what they do their thoughts around
11:50
commitment their behaviors around
11:51
commitment
11:53
i’ve i talk about this in one of our
11:56
programs audrey and i recently did a
11:58
private kind of session with some of our
12:00
members where we talked about the fact
12:02
that i had some fears around commitment
12:04
that audrey was amazing at navigating
12:07
and
12:08
influencing
12:10
which of course was the thing that led
12:12
to me
12:14
proposing which is something that kind
12:16
of a couple of years before that
12:19
i was nev i was in no way in the right
12:21
mindset to be able to think in those
12:24
terms so
12:26
that’s and oh and i should say
12:28
in that video we talk about where you
12:30
can actually
12:32
learn more practically about what you
12:33
can do to influence the situation with
12:35
someone who’s not a bad person they’re
12:37
not coming from a toxic place they’re
12:40
not coming from a place that would make
12:41
audrey angry
12:43
they are
12:44
they are just someone who’s struggling a
12:47
little bit and what can you do if you
12:48
found the right person but they’re
12:50
struggling a little bit
12:51
if you want to
12:53
go somewhere now that can help you with
12:55
that please go here it’s called
12:57
getthefreetraining.com
12:59
is something that really will help you
13:01
with this and it will help you learn
13:03
there’s a certain language
13:05
to persuasion there’s a certain language
13:07
to influence especially in a situation
13:10
where
13:10
it’s those
13:12
fragile early stages of dating
13:15
and
13:16
this particular video training is from
13:19
my program attraction to commitment
13:20
which the entire program is about how to
13:23
go from being casual with someone to
13:24
being committed but this is like a
13:26
bite-sized video portion of it that you
13:29
can have for free and it takes all of
13:31
the stuff we’re talking about now and
13:33
debating sort of intellectually and it
13:35
makes it practical for you so that you
13:37
know how to create more commitment with
13:39
someone you like go over to
13:41
getthefreetraining.com
13:44
to watch that now because it really is
13:46
very powerful and it’s taken from an
13:48
entire program i have on this subject
14:02
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
From The Good Men Project on Medium
|What Does Being in Love and Loving Someone Really Mean?
|My 9-Year-Old Accidentally Explained Why His Mom Divorced Me
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|The Internal Struggle Men Battle in Silence
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock