Men: Here Are Simple Dating App Tips to Get More Real-Life Action

Men are overrepresented in the dating app world.

Having a profile that stands out should be a priority, but there are other elements to consider if you’d like to move from getting a match to getting a date.

I have compiled a few simple tips that will improve your online success.

I’m assuming you know the basics: pictures should be recent (1 year old or less), and they should show your face (no sunglasses), and your full body (fully clothed, please).

Group pictures are distracting (they make women wonder if you can introduce them to your better-looking friends), as well as pictures with other women (it doesn’t matter that she’s your sister, women don’t enjoy wondering if your sister will think they’re good enough to date you).

But you know all of that, that’s why you get matches in the first place.

What you need now is to convert those matches into dates.

The first step will require that you change your usual approach. This suggestion might scare you in the beginning, but as soon as you see the value in it, it will become second nature.

The very first thing I want you to do is to be more selective with your swipes.

Instead of blindly swiping right on women who are mildly attractive, you’re going to carefully choose 5 women to swipe right on in a day — and you’re not going to base your decisions only on looks.

Here’s why

By limiting your number of daily swipes, you give yourself a break.

Matching with more women than you can have an actual conversation with is counter-productive, especially when those matches don’t turn into dates.

The more matches you have that don’t turn into dates, the more unattractive and rejected you’ll feel. Especially when you chose those matches ONLY because of how attractive they are.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Limiting your swipes reduces both your number of matches and the time you spend on the app. The less time you spend on the app, the more time you have to improve yourself and live an interesting life, so when you’re back on the app, you feel more confident because you know you have a lot to offer.

You don’t need quantity, you need quality.

Step two, instead of sending a generic “how’s it going?” message to every woman you match with, you’re going to carefully read each profile and only message women whose profile offers you enough material to make a smart comment.

Here’s why

You need to identify the profiles of women who are on the app to get a date.

This might surprise you, but not everyone on a dating app is there to get a date.

People will join a dating app for a variety of reasons: boredom, curiosity, cheating on a partner, and professional reasons, to mention a few.

As a general rule, anyone who’s not interested in going on a date won’t put much effort into their profile. They won’t offer you anything to work with: their hobbies, favorite movies, hints about their lifestyle, nothing.

Joining a dating app out of curiosity does not stop anyone from wasting your time if they have the chance.

Your job is to identify who these people are and stay away from them.

No, you’re not going to ask “what are you looking for on the app?” You don’t need to ask if you’re paying attention.

Step three, as excited as you are to have a new match, you’re going to contain your excitement.

You’re not going spend all day messaging her, that will make her wonder why you don’t seem to have a life. Don’t message her as if you were conducting a job interview. Aim for a balance of questions, comments, and perhaps a meme to show her your sense of humor.

Here’s why

Desperation isn’t sexy on anyone, and confident women can smile it from a mile away.

If you let your excitement run wild, you might miss the signs that she’s not as interested in you as you are in her.

The final step, ask her out on a date early on.

You don’t have to ask her out on day one, but don’t take too long either. If messaging is going well, ask to meet her in person — and have a specific plan on where you’d like to go.

“Would you like to go out sometime?” does not have the same effect as “I would like to take you to this great place that I think you’ll like because — “

Show her you’re paying attention to what she’s been telling you by making a suggestion that you think will fit her personality.

Here’s why

When you take too long to ask someone out, they might think you’re not really interested.

They might think YOU’RE on the app out of curiosity, not to get an actual date.

Take advantage of the momentum you’ve built messaging back and forth and take that party out to the real world.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***