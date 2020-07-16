Men’s Health Matters: June Recap

On my testicular cancer and men’s health awareness website, A Ballsy Sense of Tumor, I write all about my personal cancer journey and men’s health in general. Today, I’m giving you bite-sized summaries of what appeared on the blog in June.

Would it be a recap of a month in 2020 if I didn’t make a mention of COVID19? The pandemic has understandably made some people hesitant to visit the doctor. However, we still need to be vigilant in managing our wellness.

In my monthly Band of Ballers feature, I had an opportunity to welcome Alex Bartlett to the blog. With courage and candor, he shares his story and what it’s like to be given an advanced testicular cancer diagnosis in his early twenties. Sadly, about two weeks after publishing this piece, Alex passed on June 30, 2020. Though we only “met” a few weeks ago during the collaboration on this story, I could tell that he was an incredible guy. He will be missed.

In addition to 2020 being the year of the pandemic, the US has been undergoing some much needed social change in the realm of race. Similarly, Black men face various disparities within healthcare. I talked with prostate cancer survivor and founder of The Men’s Cancer Network Freddie Muse, Jr. to discover his take on this issue.

That wraps up June’s recap of A Ballsy Sense of Tumor. Until next time, Carpe Scrotiem.

