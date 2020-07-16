Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Men’s Health Matters: June Recap

Men’s Health Matters: June Recap

COVID, racism, and a death in the cancer community.

by Leave a Comment

On my testicular cancer and men’s health awareness website, A Ballsy Sense of Tumor, I write all about my personal cancer journey and men’s health in general. Today, I’m giving you bite-sized summaries of what appeared on the blog in June.

Would it be a recap of a month in 2020 if I didn’t make a mention of COVID19? The pandemic has understandably made some people hesitant to visit the doctor. However, we still need to be vigilant in managing our wellness.

These tips can help you take care of your health at home.

In my monthly Band of Ballers feature, I had an opportunity to welcome Alex Bartlett to the blog. With courage and candor, he shares his story and what it’s like to be given an advanced testicular cancer diagnosis in his early twenties. Sadly, about two weeks after publishing this piece, Alex passed on June 30, 2020. Though we only “met” a few weeks ago during the collaboration on this story, I could tell that he was an incredible guy. He will be missed.

Read his full story here.

In addition to 2020 being the year of the pandemic, the US has been undergoing some much needed social change in the realm of race. Similarly, Black men face various disparities within healthcare. I talked with prostate cancer survivor and founder of The Men’s Cancer Network Freddie Muse, Jr. to discover his take on this issue.

Check out our conversation here.

That wraps up June’s recap of A Ballsy Sense of Tumor. Until next time, Carpe Scrotiem.

stock photo ID: 1776765650

About Justin Birckbichier

At age 25, Justin Birckbichler was diagnosed with Stage II testicular cancer. Now in remission, he committed to getting the ball rolling on raising awareness of men’s health and testicular cancer through his website A Ballsy Sense of Tumor. Though he no longer has the pair he was born with, his new favorite pairing is humor and education. He was recognized as one of 15 People Who Raised Cancer Awareness in 2017, awarded Best Advocacy/Awareness Cancer Blog in 2017, selected as the Hilarious Patient Leader in the 2018 WEGO Health Awards, and recognized as one of “40 Under 40 in Cancer” in 2019. Justin shares how we can stop dropping the ball on men’s health and how to use humor in awareness, even if it makes you sound like a nut.

