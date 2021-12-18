Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Mike Thorne: One Layoff Away From Realizing Life Is a Team Sport

Mike Thorne: One Layoff Away From Realizing Life Is a Team Sport

Mike became a strong leader who helps others see their own potential.

By Bryan Wish,

Mike Thorne is a chairman at the Vistage Peer Advisory Group, a safe forum for business leaders to work out issues and explore opportunities. Guided by his mission, vision, and business experience, Mike’s superpower is the ability to elevate business leaders so they can further their success. His mission is to restore human dignity and unleash greatness in people, and create a world where people recognize that they’re worthy of self-esteem and are celebrated for exactly who they are.

After being let go from his dream job as a young professional, Mike had to face many hard truths about himself. Working through his fear of abandonment, Mike became a strong leader who helps others see their own potential. Mike is a triathlete, Ironman competitor, and self-driven leader who believes life is a team sport.

 

This post was previously published on bwmissions.com.

About BW Missions

Bryan Wish is the CEO of BW Missions, a public relations agency focused on transforming industry experts into thought leaders through digital strategy, brand development, and book and product launches. Bryan has worked with best-selling authors, TEDx speakers, CEOs, and entrepreneurs across a diverse sector to become a thought leader in today's market by building a platform that sustains itself for the long haul.

