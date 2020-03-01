Mireya Sanchez Annabali – Clock

00:00

I’m on a clock set on self-destruct yet

00:05

again I’m hidden stuck behind laws I’ve

00:07

been built up to keep me safe I’m the

00:11

only one left standing yeah

00:13

I’m standing in my own way and my

00:15

greatest enemy continuously making

00:18

mistakes

00:18

I’m the finger that looks to point and

00:21

blame others for my pain but it never

00:23

goes away anyways I’m mad fiercely upset

00:26

[Music]

00:27

the expansion of burning sensations are

00:30

growing in my chest I was deluded by my

00:33

heart swaying illusions I couldn’t see

00:36

that the sea was only a dream now I’m

00:39

awoke and alone I’m drowning and scared

00:42

I’m filled with all this despair I’m

00:46

disappointed in my disappointments yet

00:49

again I’m my worst judge my repetition

00:53

will never end

00:54

miry bigger ation this we’ll have to

00:56

start again

00:58

[Music]

◊♦◊

I’m Not the Only One

—

◊♦◊

