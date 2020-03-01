Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Mireya Sanchez Annabali – Clock

Mireya Sanchez Annabali – Clock

Venice POPS the Club, Mireya Sanchez, performing her poem "Clock".

00:00
I’m on a clock set on self-destruct yet
00:05
again I’m hidden stuck behind laws I’ve
00:07
been built up to keep me safe I’m the
00:11
only one left standing yeah
00:13
I’m standing in my own way and my
00:15
greatest enemy continuously making
00:18
mistakes
00:18
I’m the finger that looks to point and
00:21
blame others for my pain but it never
00:23
goes away anyways I’m mad fiercely upset
00:26
[Music]
00:27
the expansion of burning sensations are
00:30
growing in my chest I was deluded by my
00:33
heart swaying illusions I couldn’t see
00:36
that the sea was only a dream now I’m
00:39
awoke and alone I’m drowning and scared
00:42
I’m filled with all this despair I’m
00:46
disappointed in my disappointments yet
00:49
again I’m my worst judge my repetition
00:53
will never end
00:54
miry bigger ation this we’ll have to
00:56
start again
00:58
[Music]

Visit Popstheclub, or find them on Twitter @popstheclub and on Facebook

Discover what POPS the Club is all about.

The Essence of POPS the Club.

All it Takes is One Teacher.

The Day My Life Changed.

I’m Not the Only One

About POPS The Club

POPS is a high school club that welcomes all those whose lives have been touched by prison. We offer a space where members are encouraged to write, talk and paint their truths. At POPS we thrive on seeing the world as it is while imagining it as it could be. We are creating hope by tackling shame and fear. We are building a community based on dignity and openness.

