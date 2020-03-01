Mireya Sanchez Annabali – Clock

00:00
I’m on a clock set on self-destruct yet
00:05
again I’m hidden stuck behind laws I’ve
00:07
been built up to keep me safe I’m the
00:11
only one left standing yeah
00:13
I’m standing in my own way and my
00:15
greatest enemy continuously making
00:18
mistakes
00:18
I’m the finger that looks to point and
00:21
blame others for my pain but it never
00:23
goes away anyways I’m mad fiercely upset
00:26
[Music]
00:27
the expansion of burning sensations are
00:30
growing in my chest I was deluded by my
00:33
heart swaying illusions I couldn’t see
00:36
that the sea was only a dream now I’m
00:39
awoke and alone I’m drowning and scared
00:42
I’m filled with all this despair I’m
00:46
disappointed in my disappointments yet
00:49
again I’m my worst judge my repetition
00:53
will never end
00:54
miry bigger ation this we’ll have to
00:56
start again
00:58
[Music]
◊♦◊
Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here.
Visit Popstheclub, or find them on Twitter @popstheclub and on Facebook
Discover what POPS the Club is all about.
—
What’s your take? Comment below or write a response and submit to us your own point of view or reaction here at the red box, below, which links to our submissions portal.
◊♦◊
Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group, and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Leave a Reply
.