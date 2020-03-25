MLB’s Joe Buck is Available to Narrate Your Everyday Life

No one calls a baseball game quite like Joe Buck. But these days, with the MLB baseball season – along with the rest of literally everything – suspended, the iconic lead baseball play-by-play man for Fox Sports is confined to his home and looking to stay sharp.

So he put out a unique offer on his Twitter page @Buck: “While we’re all quarantined right now without any sports, I’d love to get some practice reps in. Send me videos of what you’re doing at home and I’ll work on my play-by-play. Seriously!”

I have good news for you –

While we’re all quarantined right now without any sports, I’d love to get some practice reps in. Send me videos of what you’re doing at home and I’ll work on my play-by-play. Seriously! https://t.co/txAGBLPBGz — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 22, 2020



In exchange, “If your video gets posted you have to pledge to donate to a cause during this quarantine. Even if it’s a dollar. Send something! I’m pledging to the St. Louis Community Fund. I’ll do some this week!”

Here is the first video that Buck posted, from the action inside his own home:

Should be a lot of fun!

—

Photo Credit: @Buck/Twitter