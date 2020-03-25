Get Daily Email
MLB’s Joe Buck is Available to Narrate Your Everyday Life

Looking to keep sharp while baseball is on hiatus, Fox Sports award winning play-by-play man has a unique proposition for you.

by

No one calls a baseball game quite like Joe Buck.  But these days, with the MLB baseball season – along with the rest of literally everything – suspended, the iconic lead baseball play-by-play man for Fox Sports is confined to his home and looking to stay sharp.

So he put out a unique offer on his Twitter page @Buck“While we’re all quarantined right now without any sports, I’d love to get some practice reps in. Send me videos of what you’re doing at home and I’ll work on my play-by-play. Seriously!”


In exchange, “If your video gets posted you have to pledge to donate to a cause during this quarantine. Even if it’s a dollar. Send something! I’m pledging to the St. Louis Community Fund. I’ll do some this week!”

Here is the first video that Buck posted, from the action inside his own home:

 

Should be a lot of fun!

Photo Credit: @Buck/Twitter

About Michael Kasdan

Michael Kasdan is currently Director of Special Projects for The Good Men Project. He has held a number of leadership roles at the Good Men Project over time, including Senior Sports Editor, Lead Editor, and Executive Editor. He is father of two who lives in Maplewood, NJ. Mike's day job is intellectual property lawyer, but his interests and avocations are numerous. Mike is passionate about education, entrepreneurship and technology, and has served as a board member and advisor on strategic and legal issues to start-up for profit and non-profit companies throughout his career. In the rest of his ever-shrinking spare time, he enjoys focusing his energies on projects and causes that impact the world and our society.

Mike frequently speaks and writes on a variety of topics, including intellectual property, technology, business, social media, sports, mental health, parenting, education, and social justice. He has spoken on a variety of issues in major media networks, including CNN (Headline News), Al Jazeera America, National Public Radio (NPR), and The Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC), and his writings have appeared in well-known publications such as The Huffington Post, Salon, Yahoo! Parenting, The Daily Dot, and Redbook. He enjoys playing basketball, biking, fumbling around on the guitar, and an on-again-off-again relationship with running. Mike spends entirely too much time on Facebook and can be found (over)sharing and linking on a variety of topics @michaelkasdan.

Become a Member

