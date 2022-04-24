Mogul Announces Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mogul, Inc., a disruptor in the HR Tech and executive recruiting industry, today announced its list of Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation.

“All companies on our list have taken significant steps in implementing best practices for diversity, equity, and inclusion and have invested substantial resources in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging efforts” Tweet this

“All companies on our list have taken significant steps in implementing best practices for diversity, equity, and inclusion and have invested substantial resources in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging efforts,” said Tiffany Pham, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Mogul, Inc. “These efforts are noteworthy, and we are happy to share this information with the Mogul community and the public. Our hope is that all employers will take notice and adopt similar best practices.”

The full list of companies named to the Top 100 List of Workplaces for Diverse Representation can be found at blog.onmogul.com.

Mogul assessed nominated workplaces on the following criteria:

Diversity hiring and advancement practices

Inclusive company initiatives

Progressive workplace resources

Number of diverse leaders across the organization

Nominations were free, and Mogul used a weighted scoring system based on the nomination as well as publicly available information.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Mogul publishes one “Top 100” list per quarter:

Mogul’s product portfolio includes an innovative diversity talent acquisition platform, fully diversified executive and board search services, online social communities, inclusive networking events, educational events, and a job board.

Many workplaces are now using Mogul’s diversity platform to supplement mainstream talent acquisition systems because those communities have algorithms that favor non-diverse, white male candidates in search results or limit the number of candidates who can be sought for a role. Conversely, Mogul’s platform include algorithms that favor a more diverse talent pool, unlimited search results, and patent-pending diversity filters that allow recruiters to search for candidates by gender, ethnicity, disability status, veteran status, and other diverse characteristics.

About Mogul

At Mogul, our vision is to unlock the world’s greatest potential. We support diverse individuals and organizations to achieve their goals and cultivate meaningful success, through pioneering technology solutions and inclusive community.

An innovator in the $200 billion global recruitment market, Mogul is a diversity recruitment platform and one of the world’s largest resources for diverse talent. We partner with the Fortune 1000 and the world’s fastest-growing companies to attract and advance top diverse talent – from entry-level to executive and board-level worldwide – through our market-leading software and executive recruitment services. Our long-time clients include hundreds of top companies and Fortune 1000 organizations such as Anheuser-Busch, Bain & Co., The Hershey Company, The Honest Company, Shopify, Stanley Black & Decker, and United Healthcare.

With our rapid growth, Mogul supports, invests in, and provides free resources for the economic advancement of individuals in need globally, through international partners such as the United Nations.

Mogul has been named one of the “100 Most Exciting Startups” by Business Insider, “Best Website for Finding Top Talent” by Inc. Magazine, “Top Website for Marketing Your Company” by Forbes, and “Top Online Learning Platform” by Entrepreneur.

With market-leading HR technology, fast-growing executive recruitment services, and a diverse, inclusive online community of executive and board-level talent, Mogul is innovatively paving the way for diverse professionals and the companies that need them.

Contacts

Margo Pelak, Mogul

Global Head of Media Relations

[email protected]

+1 888 666 6485

—

This post was previously published on BUSINESSWIRE.COM and is republished with permission.

****

The Good Men Project now offers Diversity & Inclusion programs for corporations,

organizations, and educational institutions.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Want to set up a live video call, speak to the CEO and team, and learn about our content?

Email [email protected]

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock