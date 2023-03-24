Most Firearm Owners Keep One Handy, Not Locked

By Patrice Harley-Rutgers

But when owners do lock their firearms, the researchers found that firearm owners are most likely to use gun safes.

In a study published in JAMA Network Open, researchers surveyed a national sample of 2,152 English-speaking adult firearm owners, asking them what locking devices they used and why.

Unlike previous studies, participants were presented with both words and images describing each type of locking device. The researchers examined not only different types of locking devices, like gun safes and cable locks, but also different types of locking mechanisms. This resulted in a more detailed description of the firearm storage practices of firearm owners in the United States.

FIREARM STORAGE OPTIONS

Despite evidence that securely stored firearms can help prevent firearm injury and death, the authors found that 58.3% of firearm owners store at least one firearm unlocked and hidden and 17.9% store at least one firearm unlocked and unhidden. Among those who store at least one firearm locked, gun safes are the most frequently used type of option both for devices opened by key, PIN code, or dial lock (32.4%) and biometric devices (15.6%).

“These findings highlight two key points,” says Michael Anestis, executive director of the New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center at Rutgers, an associate professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health, and the lead author of the study. “First, it appears firearm owners prefer gun safes relative to cable locks and trigger locks. Most locking device distribution programs provide cable locks and trigger locks, so those programs might be mismatched to firearm owner preferences. Second, very few firearm owners use biometric locks, which could indicate that cost is an issue or that firearm owners do not trust the technology to work when needed.”

WHY NOT LOCK THEM UP?

Among those who don’t lock their firearms, the most common reasons were a belief that locks are unnecessary (49.3%) and that locks will prevent quick access in an emergency (44.8%). On the other hand, firearm owners most frequently indicated they would consider locking unlocked firearms to prevent access by a child (48.5%), to prevent theft (36.9%), and to prevent access by an adolescent or teenager (36.7%).

“Given these results, it appears that increasing the use of secure firearm storage will require several things,” Anestis says. “First, to address motivation we need to address disproportionate fears regarding the likelihood of armed home invasions. Similarly, we need to help the public better understand the risks associated with having firearms in the home—above and beyond the risk of unauthorized access by children. Second, we need to create more ready and equitable access to gun safes so that the available locking options align better with the preferences of firearm owners.”

The research had funding from the Defense Health Agency.

Source: Rutgers University

Original Study DOI: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.1447

This post was previously published on FUTURITY.ORG and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

