Mr. Moh on LGBTI Rights Abuses and Fights for Equality in Ghana

*Interview conducted October 16, 2023.*

Mr. Moh is the Communications Director of LGBT+ Rights Ghana. Here he discusses LGBTI rights in Ghana.

Scott Douglas Jacobsen: So, today, we are here with Mr. Moh. He was giving a presentation at the Copenhagen World Congress and General Assembly for Humanists International. He is highly involved with queer issues in Ghana. This is a recommendation of Roslyn Mould, Vice President of Humanists International and the Founder of Accra Atheists. So, I think the first question is: How did we miss each other at Copenhagen?

Mr. Moh: It’s possible because I wasn’t there for that long. Copenhagen came to me very impromptu. I had to prepare things and figure it out because I had other things to do, because I was covering for a colleague of mine. He was supposed to go, but couldn’t. I didn’t spend much time at the conference. Maybe, that is how we missed each other.

Jacobsen: If you were to pinpoint the number one issue right now in Ghana for the larger queer community, the LGBTI community, what is it?

Moh: Of course, it is going to be the recent bill, so-called recent because it was introduced 2 years ago. It is still the major issue confronting the queer community. Of course, it’s a very crazy bill. It’s been reported around the world as the most draconian bill against LBGTQ community at the time. Luckily for us, Uganda decided to go ahead of us and pass a much crazier bill. The bill is the biggest issue at the moment. That is the biggest issue confronting the queer community.

Jacobsen: Within Uganda and Ghana, are these bills mainly being supported by conservative religious movements and communities?

Moh: Yes, definitely, there have been numerous reports that shows that these bills were not homegrown. They were not bills that our members of parliament decided to work on to introduce in our parliament. It was given to them. It was sent to them by these conservative groups. That is also because, for years – years; these conservative groups have been lobbying numerous African parliaments. In Ghana, for instance, in 2019, they partnered with a local organization to have a conference on the African family and all of that. That is when they actually even mentioned one of their main objectives was to introduce a bill to criminalize the queer community in Ghana at the time. Of course, at the time, we didn’t think that it was something that would materialize because we know how the political situation in the country is; however, it is a foreign influence. It has materialized. It is not entirely homegrown. It was imported and supported by far-right conservative groups in the United States.

Jacobsen: These would be hardline Catholics and Evangelical Christians, correct?

Moh: Mainly Evangelical Christians, because the report shows it was the World Congress of Families, they’re mostly Evangelicals. But then, the Catholics supported it because it was an alliance with their doctrines.

Jacobsen: Why did they target this particular issue, especially internationally toward Ghana in particular?

Moh: If you look at the history of Ghana, and how Ghana is positioned internationally and politically, you would see why Ghana is the main target to start this wave of homophobic bills in Africa. That is, in history, Ghana was the first country to actually gain independence. From that onwards, the then President Kwame Nkrumah was at the forefront to realize this Pan-Africanism, Pan-African dream. He was in touch with other freedom fighters in Africa and all of this. Ghana is seen as the pioneer of things. Politically, it is ripe. Whenever things happen in Ghana, it is very possible that is can happen in other African countries. Also, generally, Ghana is seen as liberal in the West African region. It is seen as the most peaceful country is Africa, the most peaceful place to have businesses and all of that. It is a very strategic political move to target Ghana to use this bill as a thing. However, of course, their bigger plan is not just to come for the LGBTQ community. They have their own plans, which are mostly conservative beliefs. Of course, it makes sense to target the LGBTQ community because that is a community that brings all of these different religious groups together to hate, because when you take Islam, for instance; it is against homosexuality. Christianity is against homosexuality. To some weird extent, the current practices of African religion are also believed to be against homosexuality. Even though, evidence shows that in the past; it wasn’t. You can see that it is an issue that they can come together to push. Outside of that, of course, they are working to fight against women’s rights, children’s rights. They are pushing for ‘parental rights.’ “Yes, we protecting our children. That is why we are against this bill.” It is something that has been thought through for it to happen. That would be my analysis of it.

Jacobsen: Are most of these Evangelical groups in America Caucasian, Euro-American, or white communities?

Moh: White, very, very white. One of the persons in the forefront of this group is Sharon Slater. The name, of course, gives it away. She is very white. So, she has been present in almost all of the meetings that we are aware of; in Ghana, she was at the parliamnet lobbying. Her name appears in some of the meeting minutes. In Uganda, it is the same. Whenever there is a meeting for the Cngress of Families, she is there. She is in the forefront. You can see that mostly, whenever they’re meeting these African parliaments; they are the white ones. It is either her or the other white people, and in the African parliaments with the African parliamentarians. I haven’t seen any black person in the diaspora who is part of their team, yet. That I can say. But all that I have seen and the people there who have been ther eas part of the World Congress of Families have been white.

Jacobsen: America has a lot of family issues. If taking on their perspective, the lack of fathers and the broken homes, and the highest number of single parent households, single moms and single dads, in the world in the United States. Why the focus on an African nation-state and its culture with a political-ideological move rather than its own borders?

Moh: I mean, it’s not like they’re not working there. They are also doing that. You are influenceful when Roe v Wade was overturned and other major laws wer e overturned in the United States. It has their fingerprint all over it. Of course, it is not limited to their place. However, when you look at it as why they are going to Africa, it has been a breeding place for Evangelical Christians for a long time. In every corner of Africa, you will see missionaries. These missionaries, church missionaries, doing differet projects and preaching. Africa is known for religious, strong religious, stance. So, of course, it would be an easy place to spread such hate. Of course, if you look at the situation happening in Africa, it’s a lot. It’s a lot, politically. For instance, there is a lot of hunger on the continent. So, Africa is always seen as this place that needs help; that needs foreign aid. That needs philanthropy. So, that is what we see. Of course, these things come with these philanthropic activities and all of that because they say they are bringing their Bible and Koran, saying, “This is the Good Word. We are helping you.” That would be the motive and idea behind it. It is not surprising that Africa is seeing this as well. Thanks to colonization, which laid the foundation for this, Africa didn’t really entirely move forward after colonization. The whole thing that happened during colonization. We didn’t get the chance or give ourselves a chance to reflect that, maybe, our culture has been changed through this. So, maybe, what kind of continent do we want? Who is to be included, excluded? We didn’t have that moment. It all comes together, politically, for this to happen. Because, of course, when the missionaries left, when the colonization left, they left us with Bibles and all of that. That is what we embraced. Hundreds of years of this being beaten into us, and given to us. Of course, this is going to be way of life for us. You understand. The foundation was laid for a long time before this Christian Evangelicals even came in, because they also saw an opportunity; and they took it.

Jacobsen: Also, there are, within Ghana, hardline prominent people who are anti-LGBTQ, anti-LGBTI. How is the fight going against those individuals? What are their current social or political moves to undermine minority populations?

Moh: Generally, it has been documented that mostly in Africa; there are politicians who have this populist approach to democracy, always find a good future for themselves, politically. I don’t know if that makes sense. When you look at Ghana, one of the politicians that pushed and pushed in 2014 for this, when the first ‘kill the gays’ bill was introduced. Nothing happened to him. Fast forward, he is Minister of the State. So, every other politician sees that, of course. If you hate on queer minorities, it doesn’t affect your political career in your country. Generally, the population’s idea is that they are fighting the good fight for them. It is positioning them for a very long political fight in their countries. These people, these individuals that are in Ghana, for example. They are following the same example. It is nothing new. Because they know that, at home, their political career will soar whether the bill passes or not, as long as they can ride on this propaganda that they are for the people, safeguarding the morals of the society, pushing away the evil of the West, then their political career is solid. Now, it is hard to fight them because they have the support of the masses. So if anything happens to them, or if we are able to push for sanctions against them and all of that, the queer community would face backlash for that, because they end up saying that it is “because of you” that this person is facing sanctions. Of course, they know this. That is why they say in some of their pronouncements, “We are being attacked. They are trying to sanction us,” because these are some of the implications of their actions internationally. Nationally, they would have a very long political career.

Jacobsen: Would you consider this the worst time?

Moh: The worst, I would say yes because the queer community hasn’t experienced this level before. In the past, it has died down within two days. It is mostly not serious issues. It might be a queer person beaten somewhere. It became sort of normal. It is in the media for a day or two, then it is gone. Now, for two years running since the closure of a community centre and then the bill, it has constantly been in the news. We have seen a rise in attacks, a rise in abuses, a rise in blackmail. So, yes, this is the worst time a queer person can be in Ghana, or even in Africa; I would say. We are seeing all these bills popping up in different parts of the continent as well.

Jacobsen: How is Alex Kofi Donkor doing in all of this?

Moh: Generally, of course, it takes a toll on a person who has become the face of an issue in a country. Now, we are trying our best to make sure that he is safe. Of course, he is an activist. So, he still believes in what he believes in. He is still fighting. But now, due to security reasons, we are all looking at our modes of activism. So, we are also trying to utilize different kinds of methods to push through. That is what he is doing as well. He is taking it pretty well. I would say.

Jacobsen: How about yourself? Do you consider yourself safe psychologically and physically in the midst of some of this stuff?

Moh: No. I don’t feel entirely safe. However, we grew up in this system. So, we are able to navigate through it. Psychologically, I definitely acknowledge that this takes a whole lot of mental toll. So, now, I have a therapist who I talk to every two weeks and try to get in touch with myself. I do some exercises and all of that. That helps me feel grounded and all of that. It is not easy. I am not entirely safe. That’s the thing. I don’t think any queer person, especially activists, are entirely safe in our country.

Jacobsen: Have there been public beatings or murders of LGBTQ people in the light of some of this stuff?

Moh: There have been a lot of beatings. Murders, not yet. There was a stabbing that happened a month ago. Luckily, the victim did not die. However, just last week, there was a suicide situation, where a teacher was outed as bisexual. He took his life. Outside of that, we have seen a hike in abuses, almost every week; we get a new case of a lynching and abuses of someone in some part of the country. We are seeing this everywhere: the community, the chiefs, the traditional leaders. They all perpetuate these things.

Jacobsen: How did Kamala Harris’s help in any way?

Moh: Publicly, it really didn’t.

Jacobsen: [Laughing].

Moh: [Laughing].

Jacobsen: [Laughing] Fuck, eh.

Moh: I don’t know how or why they thought it makes sense for them to say she was here to talk about LGBTQ and to tell the state to accept the LGBTQ. That’s what they did. That became the meaning of Kamala Harris’s visit. So, personally and politically, for the queer community, Kamala Harris’s visit caused more harm than good. Even though, he wasn’t here particularly to do that. Because we all saw what she was here for, to improve ties between Ghana and USA when Russia is trying to make friends in the region. That’s what happened with the visit. Also, she wasn’t here for the community anyway.

Jacobsen: What is Canada doing if anything positive or negative because I am calling from Vancouver or Langley, Township of Langley?

Moh: Canada has been steadfast in their foreign policies regarding LGBTQ. That’s a good thing. Personally, we have had different engagements with the Canadian mission here on how to strategize against the bill, and other stuff all well. On the international front, Canada is doing their best diplomatically on how to not let this bill come into force. I would, personally, appreciate those efforts. Canada, especially in Ghana, has not publicly done anything to cause backlash in the community. So, I don’t think they’ve done anything bad, yet. [Laughing]

Jacobsen: [Laughing].

Moh: Stressing the “yet,” our engagement has been positive so far. Not just the Canadian mission here, some time ago, we had conversations with Members of Parliament who visited. I am sure it was translated to their visits to parliamentarians here. Generally, Canada is doing well in this front.

Jacobsen: Any final thoughts based on the conversation today?

Moh: Final thoughts, I would say that we need more platforms. I am glad that we are having this conversation. Even if there are people who do not know about this, now, they would through your platform. So, any available platforms that would be willing to carry the story or highlight it is, of course, very welcome. We appreciate all of the support from the international community. Hopefully, it gets better.

Jacobsen: I believe that’s the main message. “It gets better.” [Laughing]

Moh: [Laughing].

Jacobsen: Thank you for your time, Mr. Moh.

Moh: Thank you, too, Scott.

