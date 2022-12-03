My 10 Life Lessons That Don’t Suck

Mark Manson is someone I enjoy reading life lessons and advice from, so thank you for my headline today, my guy.

1. I’m more impatient in the morning.

Life lesson: Try to be more patient in the morning — err duhh (and get that espresso inside my body before human interactions!)

2. I’m happier in the sunlight.

Life lesson: I live in Michigan, where it’s cold and dark during the winter. I try to get to the sunlight early and often during the summer and travel toward the equator in the winter. If I can’t travel, I take my Vitamin D, Omega 3, and K2 supplements daily and stay cold.

3. I’m not always sure of myself.

Life lesson: Keep trying your best. It will work out. Always trying (even when you doubt yourself) helped me get into pro sports. I take that life lesson everywhere — from investing to startups to traveling to remote cultures.

4. At 43, I’m not getting younger or fitter.

Life lesson: I must work out and eat more consistently to stay healthy, happy, and in shape.

5. I’m not going to work for someone else unless I enjoy it.

Life lesson: Quit early and often until you find an industry, job, project, startup, or team you care about.

6. I’m not a betting man, but drinking the crypto Cool-Aid had me betting more than I should.

Life lesson: If everyone is betting the house around you, ask yourself if you want to be the last one standing with their pants down, holding the bill.

7. I aim to be something other than a conventional American worker and consumer.

Life lesson: I focus on building multiple income streams from five part-time jobs I enjoy rather than one I hate (Swish House, Writing, Huffman Basketball, Real Estate — healthcare and residential, Tandem App, and individual coaching/training) so I can travel, play, and be in the sunlight.

8. I’m not the wealthiest guy in the world, but I often feel the freest.

Life lesson: Don’t buy fancy, status, or luxurious things, and don’t care about grinding your life away to make a million dollars. Invest in the passive income world — real estate, peer-to-peer lending, dividend ETFs + CEFs — and watch your freedom (and passive income) expand monthly. This life lesson allows me to travel, get QT with friends and family, and explore my world.

9. I’m not the best writer, but I still sign up for writing courses to improve.

Life lesson: Keep trying to learn and improve your skills, knowledge, and wisdom in the things you love doing.

10. I’m a worry wart, which is silly (when you ponder it) because it either hasn’t happened yet or has already happened.

Life lesson: Either way, it’s not currently happening, so why worry so much?

—

