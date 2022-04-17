My Bad Bumble Date Led to a Weird Threesome

The Bumble dating app had been the only dating app I used for the last four years. Tinder had brought on too many bad dates, disgusting men, and at one point a temporary restraining order.

With Bumble, I loved that everything was under the woman’s control. We swiped, we reached out, and we controlled the conversation. I never considered the fact that I had met my ex-boyfriend on Bumble, a walking, talking red flag where gaslighting was his love language.

In fact, I started piecing together most guys I met on the Bumble dating app had some sort of incredible, even toxic, passivity and deeply flawed social skills. Many could barely start or hold a conversation.

When I jumped back on Bumble, I was still healing from a traumatic relationship with the walking red flag and I had only been in therapy for three months. But, I was certain I was ready to date and even knowledgeable enough to hand out dating advice on my (now defunct) personal blog.

In the midst of therapy, I was sucked into the quicksand of shoddy-written dating articles and trivial TikTok videos where all of us are regurgitating the same nauseatingly superficial dating-advice pretension.

This overzealous, fraudulent sense of self-improvement collapsed when I actually started dating.

With an inflated ego and several idealistic articles on my personal blog, I ignored my own dating rules and landed in one awkward threesome with a passive guy I met on Bumble.

Bumble Date — Jon The Writer & Dax the Architect

The first Bumble date I embarked on within the jungle of the L.A. dating scene had been with a freelance writer and (inconsistent) commercial actor. The toxic narcissist spent the entire night of our first date bragging about influencers he allegedly slept with and asked me no questions.

He didn’t even ask whether I slept with any influencers. Spoiler alert: No I have not. I ditched this self-proclaimed artiste and left before dessert.

The second Bumble date had been with this sweet, emerald-eyed architect named Dax. The first date went well enough that I gave him a second date and then a third. By the fourth date, the only complaint I could form was that he was agonizingly passive — a toxic trait that would later cause that fateful night.

Dax allowed strangers to take our reserved seating, he wouldn’t ask for assistance when we needed it, and when the bartender spilled my drink across the bar top causing it to drip onto my dress, Dax remained silent.

Never feel the need to rationalize your partner’s behavior, I often told my followers in my weekly dating advice column.

Raised in a rambunctious Puerto Rican family, screaming is equivalent to effective communication. Dax was German.

It’s cultural differences, I rationalized, effectively ignoring my own rules.

The Fateful Date

One night, I went to Dax’s apartment to pregame homemade long island iced teas several hours before our dinner reservations. This is where I met his recently divorced Italian roommate Marcello. Within minutes of meeting each other, I felt his eyes follow me throughout the house.

Fifteen minutes later, his roommate sat down in between us on their uncomfortable couch and demanded we join him at the bar across the street while we waited for our reservation time.

Though we declined his offer, his roommate insisted we join him, pushing us like a petulant, impatient child demanding his parents take him to the toy store.

Despite my irritation, Dax gave in.

The three of us rode together in Marcello’s clunky ’99 ford mustang with me sitting in the passenger seat, which I found strange.

Driving to the bar, I saw Marcello’s hand creep closer to my thigh every few minutes.

Always trust your gut, if something’s wrong, it’s wrong, I’d remind my subscribers in an email detailing dating advice and tips.

But, I ignored my gut and looked away.

…

At the bar, the roommate, who spoke Italian and Spanish, started speaking fluent Spanish to me, intentionally excluding Dax who did not speak a word of it.

Aggravation fell upon Marcello’s appearance whenever I translated for Dax. Evidently, his sexy, toying words, eres guapa, were not meant for Dax.

A game of toxic, conversational tug-of-war began to unfold in our uncomfortable threesome. The roommate did not allow either of us to talk to each other, going so far as to place his stool in between us. Within an hour, believing his roommate had won me over, Dax’s passivity trickled out.

Similar to a car battery on its last legs, Dax sputtered a few words and then mentally exited the conversation.

Rather than leave the bar and Uber us to the restaurant (as I would have done if the roles were reversed), Dax ceded control and allowed his roommate to steal his Bumble date while he played games on his cell phone.

You won, I imagined Dax thinking, You may have sex with your winnings now, my friend.

Rather than allow two immature, toxic men to dictate who I would end up with, I ended the charade and marched out. In the midst of ordering my own Uber at the front of the bar, the roommate came up and offered to drive me home.

When the date sours, never double down, I advised my listeners.

“Only if Dax is coming too,” I stupidly compromised.

Naïve optimism indulged my fantasy for an improved ending to the disastrous night.

The car ride to my house, however, was worse.

…

Marcello made one last attempt to initiate something by grabbing my knee and moving his hand up, a block away from my house. From the corner of my eye, I watched Dax look away, pretending to have seen nothing.

When we arrived at my house, Dax continued to pretend I no longer existed — I was the ghost of Christmas past, a transparent figure within a lucid, fever dream. No hug. No goodbye.

Livid, I leaped out of the car without another word and proceeded to walk to my front door, presumably alone. At least until I noticed the roommate was right behind me, offering to walk me up.

Always communicate your feelings, I consistently wrote in every single dating advice article.

“No!” I barked. “Go away!”

The mask of charm melted off of Marcello’s face and I watched anger pour across his face like thick paint on a blank canvas before he trudged back to his car. It took every ounce of energy not to beat him to death with my purse.

Never wait for an explanation for disrespect ladies, I often wrote in response to a bad story, Let it go and leave.

For the next 24 hours, I waited for an explanation from my date.

Maybe he didn’t know what to say. Maybe this sort of thing happened before and the girl chose his roommate. Maybe it’s Maybelline. When I received nothing all day, I ended things with him and explained exactly why.

His response was fascinating.

“I’m sorry. But, to be honest it seemed like you liked his attention. You should have spoken up.”

WHAT?!

Was there some other way I needed to speak up? Is there an Italian translation equivalent to um, no, thanks? Must I say the word, NO, multiple times rapidly for the magic to work like in the film Beetlejuice? Did I need to click my sandals together and cry, there’s no place like home?

Never allow someone to gaslight you, a rule I will live by until the day I die and the only one I listened to.

I blocked Dax and within hours his roommate messaged me on Instagram. Marcello asked me out on a date and started making references to “another threesome.”

Marcello wanted to turn the non-sexual threesome into a non-consensual, sexual threesome. And it all made sense…

The Certified Hot Mess of Los Angeles

It was a non-consensual threesome that, like my one actual consensual threesome, left me bored, dissatisfied, and wondering how late the local Mcdonald’s stayed open.

Two exceptionally flawed, toxic men instilled multiple lessons in humility. For one, I needed to go back to therapy. Two, red flags are not congenital traits.

And three, writing pseudo-original dating articles based on my disastrous relationships, didn’t make me a qualified dating blogger, it made me another certified hot mess in the LA dating scene.

Never provide dating advice, you are incapable of taking yourself.

…

Note: This article was drafted almost a year ago, the blogs have been removed since then.

