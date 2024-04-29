Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / My Lifelong Republican Husband Is Finally Leaving the Party

My Lifelong Republican Husband Is Finally Leaving the Party

The GOP is no longer grand, or the old party. It’s been hijacked and turned into a cult.

by Leave a Comment

He’s going Blue.

My husband has always been socially liberal and fiscally moderate. He voted for Clinton. And he hated Trump from almost day one. Okay, like many Republican voters he thought, hmm, seems like a reality TV joke, Trump as president, but maybe a businessman has something valuable to say.

For me, my loathing of Trump started from day one. He spoke. I cringed. Not because of his party, because of him.

From the moment he mocked a disabled journalist.

If I have to justify why that’s “all it took” for me to hate him, well then, I can’t. You either understand decency — or you don’t.

I never had an (unsurmountable) issue with Republicans.

As a loyal Democrat, briefly an Independent after Bill Clinton lied and said “I did not have sex with that young woman.” (By today’s metric for decency that makes Bill a Boy Scout), of course I didn’t always agree with the GOP platform.

Opposing parties by default, engage in embattled across-the-aisle nasty take downs. It’s built into the DNA of politics to beat the other candidate into a pulp. To vilify, lie and deny at all costs. Mud-slinging is unfortunately, politician 101.

Before MAGA, Republicans were the “soulless” party of the rich, the pick yourself up by your boot straps and stop your whining party. The Dems were the bleeding heart irresponsible spenders, the party that supported “hand outs” and made excuses for the “lazy.”

Regardless, the core of decency and democracy across the aisle remained despite the vast difference of opinion for what makes America great.

Politicians reached across the aisle, if not begrudgingly, to get important bills signed. God knows they didn’t resort to childish insults like “Little Rubio” and allude to penis size during debates.

That my husband was a Republican never gave me agita. I knew why (business owner, stock trader, hated capital gains taxes), and I knew where his heart stood (pro choice, pro gay marriage, anti racism, equal rights, women’s rights, anti assault weapons).

Anyone who follows politics knows the essential differences between Republicans and MAGA.

The GOP is no longer grand, or the old party. It’s been hijacked and turned into a cult.

At this point in the election cycle, the probability of converting a MAGA voter, is as likely as Trump actually reading the Bible he so proudly hawks.

I repeatedly remind my husband, who for good reason regularly rails against Republicans for having zero back bone to stand up to Trump, that the fact is, not all Republican voters are MAGA.

The GOP is MAGA.

So we owe it to our non-MAGA Republican voters, especially the Never Trumpers (who re-instilled my faith in mankind) some respect.

To thank them, however hell of a long time it took, for putting country above party. For some Republicans, I hear, the last straw was the insurrection. It took them seven years too long, but at least they got there.

I hope this means they’ll hold their nose and vote Biden, vs a no-win third party, or not vote at all.

Previously Published on Medium

iStock image

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About Human Nature - Laura G Owens

About

﻿Social commentary. Personal essays. Mind & body wellness. Fifteen years researching and writing about natural health. ﻿﻿

I often grapple with what I love and hate about humans. How they intrigue, inspire and horrify...

In college I studied psychology to understand and heal myself. I often write about how to deal with ambivalence. How as a new mother I loved my daughter but not motherhood.

How to make peace with a loved one who has radically different political views. Not a big issue before 2016, now a permanent tribal divide in society...

My website and writing: Laura-Owens.com

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x