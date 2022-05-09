My Reflections on Asian American Pacific Islander Month

I met my two business coaches in the summer of 2000, and my career was never the same again.

When I met C&T I knew that having them in my life was going to have a massive impact on me both professionally and personally. They were the kind of people who defined gravitas and charismatic presence.

By the time the fall of 2000 came, I was heading to my first leadership development program that was being facilitated by C&T. I knew when I arrived, I had left my comfort zone, I was in a new city and surrounded by all-male cohorts.

When I came out as a gay man on the first day, I sensed the shift in the energy in the room. I was not off with my perception when later that afternoon, C&T told me that no one had ever come out during the introductions.

I would go on to learn that the group of men that were assembled were not familiar with diversity in the many ways it shows up or in the ways, it is readily visible.

During one particular session, C&T announced that they were going to organize and host a group of leaders to accompany them to China for a set of first-hand experiences and events with Chinese and Russian business leaders. No sooner had they finished the invitation, did I jump up and added my name to the list of those interested in going with them to China!!!

I arrived ahead of the start date of the program in October 2003 and met up with C&T over a few meals where I learned from them and their Chinese colleagues about what to do with my time in Shanghai before everyone else arrived a few days later.

I explored the area close to the hotel by going to the local shopping areas and parks. I got out into the streets and observed this new city. I quickly fell in love with China and its people and ways of life.

I had the opportunity to experience everyday life in Shanghai before meeting the business leaders I would work with during the program. Learning as much as I could enabled me to have some meaningful conversations with my new colleagues and friends as we were getting to know each other and work together.

Result of being open to experience as much as I could in Shanghai before the official program enriched my conversations with my new colleagues and friends.

While I treated this trip to China as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, I was pleasantly surprised when in 2010 I made my second trip to China for my new job. I was thrilled at the chance to get to go back and dive deeply into the working part of being in China.

One of the best parts of my work in China was getting out of the big cities of Shanghai and Beijing, and going into the countryside to work in factories in small towns. The backcountry of China was something I looked forward to as I anticipated each trip.

I traveled to China for business numerous times over seven years, the exact number can be found in my passports that have the visa and entry/exit stamp marks and might be as many as 20 times. During each trip, I was able to learn more about China and its people which made me love my experiences all the more.

When I reflect on my professional experiences in so many countries, I realize how much they frame how I showed up as a leader and more importantly as a person relentlessly focused on accepting, respecting, and supporting diversity and inclusion in the workplace-wherever that might be in the world.

By traveling to China and doing business with my Chinese business colleagues, I developed my first-hand acumen for being professional with a unique set of business practices. The importance of this was most often seen in the relationships that I developed that helped to facilitate the business outcomes.

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Month and it is a time when we have the opportunity to connect with our AAPI colleagues with a sense of curiosity and openness. Giving attention to the events, celebrations, and activities that happen in our workplaces in May gives us all a sense of the ways to be respectful with our AAPI colleagues.

People are a massive part of doing business and those who are willing to get to know those people they work with beyond their resumé or skills, knowledge, and abilities are more likely to have deeper partnerships when working together.

How do you approach working with colleagues who are in the AAPI community?

In what ways do you respect your AAPI colleagues while working together?

How do you share your knowledge and experience about AAPI business practices with your colleagues?

