My Ridiculous 2021 Predictions

After last year, when no one predicted 2020 accurately, it just seems ridiculous to make any predictions about the future. Yet, that seems to be part of the annual ritual. Who am I to be left out of such frivolity? Here are some thoughts inspired by one aspect of the newly released LinkedIn 2021 survey. (The portion was written by CFA Devin Banerjee) Banerjee writes about the generations and his view of how they will impact investing. I’ve taken his comments and added my own thoughts on each generation and their broader life perspective.

Millennials — born between 1981 and 1996 — are about to enter those transition years where they start buying homes in the suburbs and buy SUVs and even Mini-Vans. Like many who hit the 30’s they’ll discover the three truths of life. 1. Life is not Fair. 2. I’m more like my parents than I realized. 3. I guess I do have a Soul after all. These three eventually translate into the proverbial mid-life crisis, but the M’s still have time before that hits. What the three life lessons they’ll discover will translate into is a hunger for ways to explore questions of ultimate meaning. While a smattering of M’s will migrate to traditional church/temple/synagogue, it’s more likely they will find their way via alternative communities. These will include yoga studios, social justice movements, online communities, storytelling centers, and yet to be invented ways of exploring soul, spirit, values and depth. Many readers of this blog will ask what about the church? My view is that unless we dive deep into alternate forms of community with M’s it’ll be dismal. Personally, I’d love to launch something like WildChurch, a community that centers on a regular outdoor ritual, creative interfaith storytelling and makes a difference justice work. Anyone interested?

Boomers (born 1946-1964) are not only retiring at a rate of 10,000 a day; they're dying as well. While Banerjee focuses on the flow of inheritance money to younger generations, II think he neglects the fact that Boomers are not done yet. They are currently age 56 to 74, and considering increases in longevity, likely to be around AND active. Some are working out of necessity and others out of a desire to make a difference. This is the generation that engaged in Civil Rights, Free-Speech and Anti-War movements in their youth, and they still want to make a difference. As they age, the questions of ultimate meaning are moving to the forefront of their minds. Covid19 has also reminded them that life is short. II expect some with resources will return to a life of travel, restaurants and leisure. But others will be looking for something of substance, depth and impact. Again churches would do well to engage Boomers, not just in their church buildings but also in the places where Boomers are showing up in the neighborhood.

Gen-X (1965-1980) AKA thee neglected generation. Banerjee doesn’t include them in his short piece, and this reflects how the Gen-Xers are often forgotten, but these folks are now in positions of influence. We now have a Gen-X Vice-President-elect and many Xers are in their peak earning years. Yet, we often neglect them because of demographics. Yes, they are fewer in number, but they offer perspectives that older generations need. The challenge is that many are absorbed in their work-life right now, along with helping their teenage kids navigate the transition to post-home life. The big hunger of these folk is the proverbial life-work balance.