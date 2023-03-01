My Two Cents: Discourse on Discourses

I was about to write the follow-up post from my top 10 series of 2022 but I really have to drop it for a while and write about this instead while it’s still hot.

In recent years, social media has become a breeding ground for “discourses”. People seem to have opinions for the sake of having opinions, nitpicking each other’s arguments, and seeking instant gratification through likes and shares. In this age of relentless self-promotion, being different is celebrated, even if it means sacrificing depth and substance. But is this kind of discourse really beneficial to society?

The childfree discourses and why people talk about it

One of the recent “discussions” that happened allover Indonesia’s social media is about one’s decision to remain childfree. While some people choose to have children, others choose to remain childfree, and both choices are valid. However, the way this decision is discussed online often leads to judgement and shaming.

As a society, we need to recognize that having children is not the only path to a fulfilling life. People should be free to make their own choices without feeling pressured to conform to societal expectations. On the other hand, those who choose to have children should not be dismissed as unenlightened or selfish. It’s important to acknowledge that there are valid reasons for choosing a childfree lifestyle, including environmental concerns, financial stability, and personal values. However, we need to be mindful not to impose our beliefs on others, and to respect individual choices.

In Indonesia, where the traditional expectation of having children is strong, it can be difficult for those who choose to remain childfree to navigate societal pressures. This is where having respectful and empathetic conversations becomes even more important. By listening to each other’s perspectives and experiences, we can work towards building a more accepting and inclusive society.

While some people choose to have children, others choose to remain childfree, and both choices are valid. However, the way this decision is discussed online often leads to judgement and shaming. The way we deliver our point of views is also super important!

The discussion needs to include a more nuanced and respectful conversation about the choice to remain childfree. While there are valid reasons for choosing this lifestyle, we should not impose our beliefs on others and should respect individual choices. By fostering a culture of empathy and understanding, we can create a more inclusive society where everyone’s choices are respected and celebrated.

Having opinion for the sake of having opinion

The noisy discussions are not limited to traditional social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. It has also spilled over to newer platforms like TikTok, where short-form video content is the norm. No matter the content of a TikTok video, people seem to find something to argue about. The issue with this kind of discourse on TikTok is that it often leads to a polarizing effect, where people feel the need to take extreme positions on every issue. Drew Gooden also discuss this on his recent video. The platform’s algorithm which feeds us content that aligns with our interests can exacerbate this effect by creating echo chambers that reinforce our existing beliefs.

As a society, we need to recognize the danger of this kind of discourse and work towards a more balanced and nuanced conversation. We need to learn to engage with perspectives that are different from our own, and be open to changing our minds when presented with new information.

In Indonesia, where social media has become a popular platform for entertainment and activism, it’s important to remember that the platform can be a double-edged sword. While it can be a powerful tool for raising awareness and mobilizing people towards a cause, it can also be a breeding ground for toxic discourse and misinformation.

Can we have meaningful conversations?

I understand this is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach. By prioritizing listening, amplifying marginalized voices, and fostering empathy and compassion, we can create a more meaningful, respectful discourse that benefits everyone. As feminists, it’s our responsibility to challenge the status quo and promote a culture of inclusivity and understanding, both on social media and in the wider world. As individuals, we need to be mindful of the social media’s limitations and work towards a more balanced and respectful conversation. By engaging with different perspectives and being open to change, we can create a healthier and more productive discourse on social media and beyond.

