Myles Taylor – Poem Envisioning the Opposite of Violence

By Button Poetry

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:01

I chopped vegetables to fry and the

00:04

knife slices my finger I twist the cut

00:09

off like a wedding band and leave the

00:12

new formed ring on the side of the sink

00:16

the pan burns my hand and it washes off

00:20

with soap the meal goes into my stomach

00:24

and I do not regret it here every car

00:30

stops inches from last minute crosswalks

00:33

a person sees a different person on the

00:40

train and is filled with a steady joy i

00:45

legs touch on the seats and we cannot

00:48

imagine a reason to pull away the

00:52

operators can afford their rent the

00:55

tracks no no blood no one is sure what

01:01

blood looks like only that we all have

01:06

it therefore we are all very fond of it

01:10

here we take the shortest routes home at

01:14

night we pack flashlights but no blades

01:17

we do not consider our knuckles I peel

01:20

off the bruises on my knees after every

01:23

work shifts the burden in the driveway

01:26

is taking a nap

01:28

nothing dies here until it is ready my

01:32

uncle slipped down the stairs and the

01:34

carpet plushed up to catch him he was

01:39

never a violent man to begin with I do

01:42

not have to sit here contemplating

01:44

whether the death of a violent man is

01:46

more violence or less I do not have to

01:48

be the authority on violence to protect

01:51

myself here no one thinks I invented the

01:57

word trigger for fun no one knows what a

02:01

trigger is here because there are no

02:03

guns here I reach my love’s bed unser

02:08

and untier our body is form the shape of

02:12

the Y and yes and our mouths finished

02:14

the scent

02:14

yes and no our complete sentences no one

02:18

has ever left a fingerprint on either of

02:20

us the bird wakes up before us and sings

02:24

us into morning I stumble out to the

02:28

kitchen and find the thin red ring still

02:31

sitting on the counter I slip it on

02:36

because it is mine now all of my scars

02:42

are white pearl bracelets lining my

02:45

wrists they are mine now I dress myself

02:48

in everything that has happened to me I

02:51

can remove them at any time because they

02:53

are mine now my love comes out at the

02:56

smell of breakfast

02:58

neither of us feel too small to nourish

03:00

ourselves our bodies hold no evidence of

03:04

the night before we are never afraid

03:08

[Applause]

03:10

[Music]

Photo credit: iStock.com