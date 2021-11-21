This informational blog focuses on the Native American Social Justice Movement.
NOTE: This blog was compiled by and reprinted with the permission of Abdul Akailmat, PhD.
Unity must be based on justice and equality
This is an important question. There are two trends.
1. The Native American Social Justice Movement: YES!
2. Dominant Native American Tribal policy: NO!
Social Justice
American Indian Movement
https://www.aimovement.org/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Indian_Movement
https://iowaculture.gov/history/education/educator-resources/primary-source-sets/protest-america/new-indian-american-indian
Leonard Peltier
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leonard_Peltier#External_links
Denis Banks
https://www.domomusicgroup.com/dennisbanks/
Clyde Bellecourt
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clyde_Bellecourt#External_links
Zinn Education Project
https://www.zinnedproject.org/materials/native-american-activism-1960s-to-present/
Fighting to end Columbus Day
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2019/10/columbus-day-is-dying-indigenous-peoples-day-is-the-future/?utm_source=mj-newsletters&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter-10-11-2021
Some Tribal Councils
General
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Five_Civilized_Tribes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDerwakkiwU
https://www.indianz.com/News/2021/03/09/underscore-news-choctaw-nation-resists-treaty-promise-to-freedmen/
https://www.okhistory.org/publications/enc/entry.php?entry=FR016
Cherokee
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cherokee_freedmen_controversy
https://www.c-span.org/video/?457943-4/slaves-cherokee-indians
https://apnews.com/article/race-and-ethnicity-health-coronavirus-82d8c7b62bb548055263487c9cab5cb1
Chickasaw
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Choctaw_freedmen
http://www.african-nativeamerican.com/8-chocfreed.htm
https://www.choctawnation.com/history-culture/people/original-enrollees/colbert-susan
Choctaw
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Choctaw_freedmen
https://choktawnation.wordpress.com/2017/05/09/the-dynamics-of-race-in-the-choctaw-nation/
https://www.kosu.org/local-news/2021-05-28/choctaw-nation-taking-first-steps-to-grant-citizenship-to-freedmen
Muscogee
https://www.facebook.com/ThisIsMicDispatch/videos/518577348626687/
https://www.indianz.com/News/2019/04/03/bill-in-congress-requires-us-to-sever-re.asp
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creek_Freedmen
Seminole
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Seminoles
http://www.johnhorse.com/index.html
https://okcfox.com/news/local/seminole-nation-accused-of-denying-black-citizens-a-covid-19-vaccine
—
This post was previously published on Historian Speaks.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|White Fragility: Talking to White People About Racism
|Escape the “Act Like a Man” Box
|Why I Don’t Want to Talk About Race
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock