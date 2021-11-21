This informational blog focuses on the Native American Social Justice Movement.

NOTE: This blog was compiled by and reprinted with the permission of Abdul Akailmat, PhD.

Unity must be based on justice and equality

This is an important question. There are two trends.

1. The Native American Social Justice Movement: YES!

2. Dominant Native American Tribal policy: NO!

Social Justice

American Indian Movement

https://www.aimovement.org/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Indian_Movement

https://iowaculture.gov/history/education/educator-resources/primary-source-sets/protest-america/new-indian-american-indian

Leonard Peltier

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leonard_Peltier#External_links

Denis Banks

https://www.domomusicgroup.com/dennisbanks/

Clyde Bellecourt

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clyde_Bellecourt#External_links

Zinn Education Project

https://www.zinnedproject.org/materials/native-american-activism-1960s-to-present/

Fighting to end Columbus Day

https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2019/10/columbus-day-is-dying-indigenous-peoples-day-is-the-future/?utm_source=mj-newsletters&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter-10-11-2021

Some Tribal Councils

General

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Five_Civilized_Tribes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDerwakkiwU

https://www.indianz.com/News/2021/03/09/underscore-news-choctaw-nation-resists-treaty-promise-to-freedmen/

https://www.okhistory.org/publications/enc/entry.php?entry=FR016

Cherokee

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cherokee_freedmen_controversy

https://www.c-span.org/video/?457943-4/slaves-cherokee-indians

https://apnews.com/article/race-and-ethnicity-health-coronavirus-82d8c7b62bb548055263487c9cab5cb1

Chickasaw

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Choctaw_freedmen

http://www.african-nativeamerican.com/8-chocfreed.htm

https://www.choctawnation.com/history-culture/people/original-enrollees/colbert-susan

Choctaw

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Choctaw_freedmen

https://choktawnation.wordpress.com/2017/05/09/the-dynamics-of-race-in-the-choctaw-nation/

https://www.kosu.org/local-news/2021-05-28/choctaw-nation-taking-first-steps-to-grant-citizenship-to-freedmen

Muscogee

https://www.facebook.com/ThisIsMicDispatch/videos/518577348626687/

https://www.indianz.com/News/2019/04/03/bill-in-congress-requires-us-to-sever-re.asp

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creek_Freedmen

Seminole

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Seminoles

http://www.johnhorse.com/index.html

https://okcfox.com/news/local/seminole-nation-accused-of-denying-black-citizens-a-covid-19-vaccine

—

This post was previously published on Historian Speaks.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock