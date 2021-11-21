Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Native American Social Justice Movement

Native American Social Justice Movement

This informational blog focuses on the Native American Social Justice Movement.

by Leave a Comment

 

This informational blog focuses on the Native American Social Justice Movement.

NOTE: This blog was compiled by and reprinted with the permission of Abdul Akailmat, PhD.

Unity must be based on justice and equality

This is an important question.  There are two trends.
1.  The Native American Social Justice Movement:  YES!
2.  Dominant Native American Tribal policy: NO!

Social Justice

American Indian Movement
https://www.aimovement.org/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Indian_Movement
https://iowaculture.gov/history/education/educator-resources/primary-source-sets/protest-america/new-indian-american-indian

Leonard Peltier
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leonard_Peltier#External_links

Denis Banks
https://www.domomusicgroup.com/dennisbanks/

Clyde Bellecourt
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clyde_Bellecourt#External_links

Zinn Education Project
https://www.zinnedproject.org/materials/native-american-activism-1960s-to-present/

Fighting to end Columbus Day
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2019/10/columbus-day-is-dying-indigenous-peoples-day-is-the-future/?utm_source=mj-newsletters&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter-10-11-2021

Some Tribal Councils

General
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Five_Civilized_Tribes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDerwakkiwU
https://www.indianz.com/News/2021/03/09/underscore-news-choctaw-nation-resists-treaty-promise-to-freedmen/
https://www.okhistory.org/publications/enc/entry.php?entry=FR016

Cherokee
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cherokee_freedmen_controversy
https://www.c-span.org/video/?457943-4/slaves-cherokee-indians
https://apnews.com/article/race-and-ethnicity-health-coronavirus-82d8c7b62bb548055263487c9cab5cb1

Chickasaw
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Choctaw_freedmen
http://www.african-nativeamerican.com/8-chocfreed.htm
https://www.choctawnation.com/history-culture/people/original-enrollees/colbert-susan

Choctaw
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Choctaw_freedmen
https://choktawnation.wordpress.com/2017/05/09/the-dynamics-of-race-in-the-choctaw-nation/
https://www.kosu.org/local-news/2021-05-28/choctaw-nation-taking-first-steps-to-grant-citizenship-to-freedmen

Muscogee
https://www.facebook.com/ThisIsMicDispatch/videos/518577348626687/
https://www.indianz.com/News/2019/04/03/bill-in-congress-requires-us-to-sever-re.asp
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creek_Freedmen

Seminole
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Seminoles
http://www.johnhorse.com/index.html
https://okcfox.com/news/local/seminole-nation-accused-of-denying-black-citizens-a-covid-19-vaccine

This post was previously published on Historian Speaks.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Stephen G. Hall, PhD

Stephen G. Hall, PhD is the founder and publisher of Historianspeaks.org. He is a trained Historian and former Section Editor. He specializes in African American intellectual history. He is the author of A Faithful Account of the Race: African American Writing in Nineteenth Century America (UNC Press, 2009). Follow him on Twitter @historianspeaks

