Real Men Feel: Navigating the Messy World of Dating [Podcast]

“The truth is a lot of people just need to be heard,” says Kimberly Hill, Dating and Relationship Coach

Listen to Real Men Feel, #256, “Navigating the Messy World of Dating” here:



Kimberly explains her not-so-direct path to her current position. She started out her career overseas in the world of finance and was one of two women on a floor of 100 men. Kimberly explains how being around men, observing their lives and being their point person with relationship and life issues introduced her to her current career path.

“Learning to be yourself and be okay with it is what’s gonna get you success and the right relationship.” ~ Kimberly Hill

Kimberly describes the complex emotions that men often grapple with when dating and explains the two relationship coaching styles that she uses with men who are looking for support. Kimberly also opens up about her past with male partners and how patience, affirmations, and allowing for vulnerability are extremely important when it comes to maintaining a healthy relationship, especially with a male partner.

Tune into this week’s episode of Real Men Feel for a conversation with Kimberly Hill about listening to your male partner’s needs.

Learn about the importance of embracing your authentic self, how to overcome an anxious attachment style in relationships, and why the word “soulmate” might prevent someone from knowing if their partner is actually right for them.

Highlights:

“The truth is a lot of people just need to be heard.” (6:55-6:57)

“I believe that everybody wants to feel loved and connected.” (7:38-7:43)

“What is authenticity to you and why does it matter in dating?”

“What is it to me? It’s not supposed to be complicated. It’s just being yourself. If there is something you like or don’t like, it’s being brave enough to share that, even if it goes against the crowd. And that leads into vulnerability. Vulnerability isn’t just about sharing your emotions. Vulnerability is also walking up to a woman and asking her out knowing you could be rejected. Vulnerability is also disagreeing with your partner. Vulnerability means so many things, so it’s essential that not only are you being yourself, but you are acting yourself too and I think that’s where vulnerability comes in.” (14:05- 14:52)

“I wish more men knew they were awesome and they should really value themselves!” (35:54-36:00)

Watch Real Men Feel, #256, “Navigating the Messy World of Dating” September 28, 2021



“I wish more men knew they were awesome and they should really value themselves!” ~ Kimberly Hill

Photo by Sean Stratton on Unsplash