Navigating the Relationship Realm

Can a couple be happy and miserable with their relationship at the same time? This is a rhetorical question. Of course not. However, many couples try to accomplish this by hoping and wishing things will automatically get better. This is not the way God has created His creation. Not only did He create the creation and continues to maintain it, but He has also created cause and effect within it.

That being the case, we must perform actions in order for Him to bring about certain results for us. Part of the beauty of what I do is to encourage couples and singles to enhance their connection to the Creator, which in turn will enhance their intimate connections. Reflect on this tradition, “If you (human beings) were to trust in God the way you should, He would provide for you the way He feeds the birds. They leave their nest in the morning with their bellies empty, and they come back in the evening with their bellies full.”

There are many benefits to this tradition, but let’s highlight the benefit of this discussion. Do the birds have to leave the nest in order for God to feed them? No! This is part of the cause and effect He has placed in His creation. We have to take action first and then trust that He will bring about the best results for us. Relationship problems and issues are no different.

Couples must make time for one another, they must be compassionate and understanding with each other, and most importantly, they must communicate clearly and effectively about the important issues involving their union. These are the means a couple should employ in order for Him to rescue their relationship. So this is my advice for today. Ask God to rectify any issues you’re having, relationship-related or otherwise, and then, take the actions necessary in order for Him to fix the issues. In short, take the best actions possible, but put God first. I understand that all relationships can’t be fixed.

That statement might be strange coming from the “Relationship Les Brown” Louis Morris. After all, it is part of my God-given gift to help people rescue their relationships or find that special someone. However, what is more important, is that I’m honest with you and my clients. It would be dishonest of me to say that all relationships can be repaired when it’s not true. There are two important pillars that must be present to repair a relationship. 1. Both people must be willing to put in the work. 2. The relationship must make you happy and not miserable.

If these two things are not in place, not only is it impossible to fix what’s broken, but it’s not worth it. Relationships and marriages are meant to bring joy and tranquility to the participants. It doesn’t mean there won’t be challenges, but what it does mean is, that both people will support one another during the challenging times. This is my advice for today. If you need more assistance, I’m here.

Previously Published on louismorriscoaching.com

