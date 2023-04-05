Negative Experiences Can Add Meaning to Your Life

Vohs’ and her associates along with several other research teams have found that people who were self-reflective about their difficult experiences found significant changes in how they viewed themselves and increased the meaningfulness of their lives. Being self-reflective in the face of negative life experiences can have good outcomes:

There is a line of psychological research that suggests that getting through difficult or negative experiences, such as death, divorce , health crisis, loss of a job, or life events like those listed above can add meaning to your life. Kathleen Vohs of the University of Minnesota tells us that “…trying to live in a world without challenge, troubles, or difficulties is both not realistic, and…could actually make for a life less meaningful.” 2

As a society, we are becoming more accepting of mental illness—and this is a good thing. At the same time, the range of emotions we experience from time to time, such as sadness, anger , irritability, anxiety, fear , and grief , along with actions such as avoidance and reactivity, are increasingly likely to be seen by us as possible “symptoms” of mental disturbance that lead us to seek professional help. Here are a few examples of events that elicit one or more of these emotions and actions: 1

It can increase your resilience in the face of subsequent life difficulties and negative experiences.

It can increase insight into yourself.

It can fuel the development of wisdom.

Increasing Resilience to Stressors and Adversity

Researchers at Macquarie University in Australia have developed a model of how systematic self-reflection strengthens resilience in the face of life’s adversities.4 They argue that exposure to stressors (life’s adversities) does something unique—it triggers systematic self-reflection, which is the evaluation of one’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviors.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Self-reflection increases resilience to subsequent difficulties because it facilitates the capacity to evaluate task-oriented coping, problem-solving strategies, and resistant beliefs about oneself.

Developing Insight Into Oneself

A study done at the Oregon State University with adults 56 to 91 years of age found that the majority of the participants said that the difficult experiences they focused on for the study “…disrupted their personal meaning and prompted the person to reflect on themselves, their fundamental beliefs, and their understanding of the world”.

The goal of the study was to better understand how wisdom develops in the context of adversity—when bad things happen. When people in the study were asked to think about an adverse event, they had an answer right away—they remembered them.

The researchers found that people reacted to their difficult life situations in three ways:

For one group of 13, their difficult life events led to little or no questioning of meaning in their lives. These folks simply accepted the event as something they could not change.

For five of the participants, the difficult life event helped them clarify a specific value or belief that had not been clearly identified previous to the event.

For the majority of the participants (32), the difficult life event prompted the people to reflect on themselves, their basic beliefs, and their understanding of the world. The event “rocked their boat,” challenging how they saw life and themselves.

Developing Wisdom

In the Oregon State study, the social situation of the people experiencing difficult life events had a significant influence on those who were self-reflective. These folks asked for and received unsolicited emotional help from others.6 These others shared their experiences with difficult life events.

Getting support from those with similar experiences exposed the participants to new ideas, leading to a deeper sense of themselves. The participants noted that these social supports helped them develop wisdom around compassion and humility.

As Vohs notes, those participants who were expected to “get back to life” did not experience the same kind of self-insight and increased wisdom as those who were supported in their personal exploration of their difficult life event.8

About Self-Reflection

What does the research tell us about self-reflection in the face of difficult life events? It tells us there is a certain kind of self-reflection that produces these outcomes.8 It is succinctly labeled What Not Why.

Being self-reflective by asking “Why did this happen?” can lead to an easy and plausible answer or two, which allows us to stop looking. Asking why may stir up negative emotions, trap you in the past, and suggest that the cause of your unhappiness is outside yourself, which can promote the idea that you are a victim.

Asking “What?” leads to self-reflection. Here are examples of What? questions. “What is going on?” “What am I feeling?” “What’s another way to see this situation? “What can I do to respond better?” These are the kinds of questions that lead us to positive self-reflection that will better help us cope with the situation and understand ourselves better.

Here is an example of how to use “what” questions in the face of a difficult situation. A student has just failed a test in a course in his major program and is worried and anxious.

Questions and answers: