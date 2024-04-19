Nine Great Ways to Become a Very Boring Person

Can you choose whether you are an interesting person or a dull person? To some extent you can. There are things you can do to make your company and your conversation interesting and there are things you can do that will make you boring. If you want to be dull try the following list. If you want to be interesting do the opposite.

1. Talk a lot about yourself. Tell people about you and your life. Don’t ask questions. Don’t show an interest in other people and above all do not listen to what they say.

2. Watch a lot of TV. Do not waste time reading, going out or with hobbies – just keep up with soaps, sport and popular entertainment programs.

3. Do the same things. Get into a regular routine and do not diverge from it. Don’t try anything new or adventurous.

4. Don’t waste time on books or the arts. Avoid the cinema, the theatre, literature, magazines, new kinds of music or live performances.

5. Stay at home. Don’t waste time and money travelling to new places and experiencing different cultures, activities or lifestyles.

6. Stick with the same group of friends. Keep to the people you have known for a long time. Do not go out of your way to meet people or make new friends.

7. Do not have goals or a plan. Drift along the way you are doing now. Do not set yourself difficult objectives that you might not achieve. Go with the flow and see what happens.

8. Never change your mind. Once you have a simple and clear view of the world, stick with it. Do not let new facts or opinions sway you. Stay firmly committed to what you know and brush aside uncomfortable ideas.

9. Drink a lot, eat a lot and take very little exercise.

How many of these dull rules are you following?

