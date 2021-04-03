Nonsensical Processes Prevent Patient Access to New and Safe Treatments

Health technological innovations only have value if doctors and patients have access to them. Insurance companies label new products as investigational to justify the denial of care. Nonsensical processes prevent patient access to new, safe, and effective treatments.

The pandemic proved new therapeutics and vaccines are able to navigate through the bureaucratic quagmire when there is the public will to make it happen. New antivirals therapies, monoclonal antibodies, and mRNA vaccines are now saving lives.

These success stories are outliers. In reality, pharmaceutical and medical device innovations move through the system at a snail’s pace.

A product must pass through a lengthy FDA approval process to verify safety and efficacy. Despite FDA approval, a new medical device still can not get into the hands of surgeons. New technologies run into a brick wall as they fight for acceptance as an approved product by third-party payers.

Insurance companies hide behind the word “investigational” to justify the denial of care. An FDA-approved medical device has little value to doctors and patients if none of the third-party payers pay for its use.

Every insurance company must accept and authorize a new medication or medical device into their approved formulary before it is considered a covered benefit. Even after CMS approval, each managed care Medicare and Medicaid plan also submit new products to this lengthy process.

Medical practices spend countless hours jumping through pre-authorization hoops and appealing denied claims.

We invest this time and energy to get our patients the most effective options, but patient care does not have to be so hard. Patients want doctors to spend time in the exam room, not writing insurance appeal letters.

Finn Partner’s manager of global health, Gil Bashe, summarizes the barriers stifling medical device innovation in this story link below.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It is time for insurance companies to tear down the walls, stop playing games and help doctors provide the best care to their patients.

—

This post was previously published on BeingWell.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock