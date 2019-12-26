Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Notorious

Notorious

“If I shouldn’t be offended, why do you say something you believe has a chance of offending me?”

by Leave a Comment

00:06
I was doing a feature at a college in Boston,
00:08
and afterwards this guy with a long shaggy blonde ponytail
00:14
comes up to me and he says, “Don’t be offended
00:17
when I say this, but you remind me of Biggie Smalls.”
00:22
And so this is called “Notorious.”
00:27
If I shouldn’t be offended, why do you say something
00:33
you believe has a chance of offending me?
00:37
Offend, meaning to hit, strike against.
00:43
When you say offend, do you mean the Blackness is the strike
00:47
or the fatness is against me?
00:51
He says this and I become who he believes I am.
00:56
My hands thicken.
00:58
My fingers plump.
01:00
My long twist shrivels into a short Afro.
01:06
My chin, oceans, a shadow.
01:09
My cheeks, tumor, typhoons.
01:11
My lips are fat and pink.
01:13
Each word drags itself out my mouth like a guarded hearse.
01:18
Each line break squeezes a song, a rap, a dance beat for this boy tonight.
01:24
Biggie Smalls and I are both Geminis.
01:29
We are both twins of each other.
01:34
We both tar, dark, thick– it’s a wonder how we heave and heave
01:40
and heave and stand behind a mic at all.
01:43
We all Black and ugly as ever, however we spell well.
01:48
B-I-G, all rhyme and good time.
01:51
We both love it when you drive by and call us Big Poppa.
01:55
Ain’t you ever been popped off?
01:57
Been shot at? Been blown up like the World Trade?
02:00
Don’t you like your meat center medium,
02:02
brown skin riff, red nectar running off the curb of the plate.
02:07
The difference between a fat Black nigger rapping
02:11
and a fat Black dyke poeming is in the cadence of the eulogy spit.
02:19
Or the difference between a fat Black nigger rapping
02:24
and a fat Black dyke poeming is in the sway of the women
02:29
who love to love them back.
02:32
It is September 2016.
02:35
I’m on a stage in Texas, reading poems outdoors.
02:41
Perspiration jogs from tight curls and finds shelter along my lips.
02:46
My underarms are literally a swamp,
02:49
and still I do a rap I wrote.
02:53
And they laugh.
02:54
Despite the heat, they sing along.
02:57
Hands reach up in surrender.
02:59
I am a secular god, a holy, holy ghost,
03:04
words jetting out like jamboree,
03:06
and I worry I look too much like a concert,
03:10
like Black joy leaping,
03:13
like a hip hop song in the ’80s,
03:15
a house party walled in saturation like summertime,
03:19
like somebody everybody want to be a part of like a sweet jam,
03:24
sweating, blasting, juicy.
03:29
(cheers and applause)

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.