00:06

I was doing a feature at a college in Boston,

00:08

and afterwards this guy with a long shaggy blonde ponytail

00:14

comes up to me and he says, “Don’t be offended

00:17

when I say this, but you remind me of Biggie Smalls.”

00:22

And so this is called “Notorious.”

00:27

If I shouldn’t be offended, why do you say something

00:33

you believe has a chance of offending me?

00:37

Offend, meaning to hit, strike against.

00:43

When you say offend, do you mean the Blackness is the strike

00:47

or the fatness is against me?

00:51

He says this and I become who he believes I am.

00:56

My hands thicken.

00:58

My fingers plump.

01:00

My long twist shrivels into a short Afro.

01:06

My chin, oceans, a shadow.

01:09

My cheeks, tumor, typhoons.

01:11

My lips are fat and pink.

01:13

Each word drags itself out my mouth like a guarded hearse.

01:18

Each line break squeezes a song, a rap, a dance beat for this boy tonight.

01:24

Biggie Smalls and I are both Geminis.

01:29

We are both twins of each other.

01:34

We both tar, dark, thick– it’s a wonder how we heave and heave

01:40

and heave and stand behind a mic at all.

01:43

We all Black and ugly as ever, however we spell well.

01:48

B-I-G, all rhyme and good time.

01:51

We both love it when you drive by and call us Big Poppa.

01:55

Ain’t you ever been popped off?

01:57

Been shot at? Been blown up like the World Trade?

02:00

Don’t you like your meat center medium,

02:02

brown skin riff, red nectar running off the curb of the plate.

02:07

The difference between a fat Black nigger rapping

02:11

and a fat Black dyke poeming is in the cadence of the eulogy spit.

02:19

Or the difference between a fat Black nigger rapping

02:24

and a fat Black dyke poeming is in the sway of the women

02:29

who love to love them back.

02:32

It is September 2016.

02:35

I’m on a stage in Texas, reading poems outdoors.

02:41

Perspiration jogs from tight curls and finds shelter along my lips.

02:46

My underarms are literally a swamp,

02:49

and still I do a rap I wrote.

02:53

And they laugh.

02:54

Despite the heat, they sing along.

02:57

Hands reach up in surrender.

02:59

I am a secular god, a holy, holy ghost,

03:04

words jetting out like jamboree,

03:06

and I worry I look too much like a concert,

03:10

like Black joy leaping,

03:13

like a hip hop song in the ’80s,

03:15

a house party walled in saturation like summertime,

03:19

like somebody everybody want to be a part of like a sweet jam,

03:24

sweating, blasting, juicy.

03:29

(cheers and applause)

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—