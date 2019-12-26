00:06
I was doing a feature at a college in Boston,
00:08
and afterwards this guy with a long shaggy blonde ponytail
00:14
comes up to me and he says, “Don’t be offended
00:17
when I say this, but you remind me of Biggie Smalls.”
00:22
And so this is called “Notorious.”
00:27
If I shouldn’t be offended, why do you say something
00:33
you believe has a chance of offending me?
00:37
Offend, meaning to hit, strike against.
00:43
When you say offend, do you mean the Blackness is the strike
00:47
or the fatness is against me?
00:51
He says this and I become who he believes I am.
00:56
My hands thicken.
00:58
My fingers plump.
01:00
My long twist shrivels into a short Afro.
01:06
My chin, oceans, a shadow.
01:09
My cheeks, tumor, typhoons.
01:11
My lips are fat and pink.
01:13
Each word drags itself out my mouth like a guarded hearse.
01:18
Each line break squeezes a song, a rap, a dance beat for this boy tonight.
01:24
Biggie Smalls and I are both Geminis.
01:29
We are both twins of each other.
01:34
We both tar, dark, thick– it’s a wonder how we heave and heave
01:40
and heave and stand behind a mic at all.
01:43
We all Black and ugly as ever, however we spell well.
01:48
B-I-G, all rhyme and good time.
01:51
We both love it when you drive by and call us Big Poppa.
01:55
Ain’t you ever been popped off?
01:57
Been shot at? Been blown up like the World Trade?
02:00
Don’t you like your meat center medium,
02:02
brown skin riff, red nectar running off the curb of the plate.
02:07
The difference between a fat Black nigger rapping
02:11
and a fat Black dyke poeming is in the cadence of the eulogy spit.
02:19
Or the difference between a fat Black nigger rapping
02:24
and a fat Black dyke poeming is in the sway of the women
02:29
who love to love them back.
02:32
It is September 2016.
02:35
I’m on a stage in Texas, reading poems outdoors.
02:41
Perspiration jogs from tight curls and finds shelter along my lips.
02:46
My underarms are literally a swamp,
02:49
and still I do a rap I wrote.
02:53
And they laugh.
02:54
Despite the heat, they sing along.
02:57
Hands reach up in surrender.
02:59
I am a secular god, a holy, holy ghost,
03:04
words jetting out like jamboree,
03:06
and I worry I look too much like a concert,
03:10
like Black joy leaping,
03:13
like a hip hop song in the ’80s,
03:15
a house party walled in saturation like summertime,
03:19
like somebody everybody want to be a part of like a sweet jam,
03:24
sweating, blasting, juicy.
03:29
(cheers and applause)
—
.