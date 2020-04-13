Now That We Are Sheltering In, Everyone Wants to Bake Bread

Suddenly, Marie Kondo (The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up) is not just Netflix entertainment anymore, but a call to closet duty during the shelter.

Pinterest is full of new wardrobe organizing ideas, and Facebook reveals the phenomenon that people are actually enjoying cleaning their closets.

They proudly post photos of tops hanging neatly by color next to the 20 pairs of black pants every woman must own. Shoes lined up , socks neetly rolled in drawers, along with a display of purses most of us forgot about long ago.

Marie Kondo taught us to hold the item close and see what feelings you have for it. If you still feel love, put it on the hanger and place it back in your closet. If it makes you feel bad… like making your thighs look big, or reminding you of the last really awful fight you had with your husband… time to bag it for donation. Someone else will love it.

No guilt needed because you had all good intentions when you bought it… it simply didn’t work out.

Speaking of work out… help! I normally go to the gym 5 days a week!

Not now…Will my body turn soft and doughy? Should I pull those fat jeans out of the donation bag?

Instagram to the rescue! Live videos are giving me all of my Spin and Pilates classes online. Only thing is, I don’t have a spin bike, nor a Pilates reformer.

What I can do is dance, because these innovative fitness instructors on furlough have created incredible playlists for me to dance to when no one is watching. Isn’t that what we were always taught? To dance like no one is watching?

Did I mention I’ve lost two pounds? No doubt it’s the high stress trips to the grocery store where I’m armed at all times with pocket sanitizer, face mask, adrenaline pumping, and laser focused to stay 6 feet away from the shopper approaching me at the end of the aisle. If I see one coming, I sprint in the other direction

I get into the store and out so fast, I’ve forgotton to purchase the extras… the things I randomly pick up on the cookie, candy, and chip aisle.

But the weight loss might mean well-being, because I’m focusing on the present moment, day by day, doing things I love.

For the first time in my life, I have the time to write to my heart’s content, and that is restoring my soul.