On the 49th Anniversary of Roe, Join Us in Supporting #AbortionWithinReach

Fam,

Forty-nine years ago today, after decades of organizing and culture-shift work from feminist movements, the Supreme Court of the United States decided Roe v. Wade—the landmark decision in which the court ruled that the U.S. Constitution protects the right to a safe, legal abortion. Today, the right to abortion is under assault through attacks on Roe and state legislation banning or restricting conditions under which abortions are available, with devastating effects on Black women, girls, transgender, intersex, and gender-nonconforming people.

We are unequivocal: Full access to abortion care is a necessary component of freedom for all Black people.

Our liberation will not come from the courts. We know that reproductive justice for Black people requires more than any one legal right can provide, and that our power lies in our people. But the full weight of the criminal legal system is already being leveraged against those who are finding ways to take abortion into their own hands, and we can’t look away as the most violent machinery of the state begins to aim its weapons at Black women and TGNCI people.

Join us in supporting the coalition of Abortion Within Reach fighting at community and national levels to not only protect but also expand reproductive rights for all. Check out their announcement of this crucial campaign below!

Then, watch our powerful discussion from yesterday with Paris Hatcher, Director of Black Feminist Future, and Monica Raye Simpson, Executive Director of Sister Song, on why reproductive justice is an essential pillar of Black liberation.

In solidarity,

Movement for Black Lives

***

Friends,

This week marks the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. As we face the very real possibility that roughly half the country could severely restrict or outright ban abortion if Roe falls, we are navigating unprecedented times.

At the same time, the legal right to an abortion has never been enough to guarantee that abortion is within reach for the communities in need. A just vision for abortion access calls for so much more.

That’s why we’re excited to share a new, bold set of demands co-written by abortion fund leaders at Abortion Within Reach. With Noise For Now and Seeding Sovereignty, we are asking you to make a commitment to support the vision, leadership, and expertise of local abortion funds and to protect independent abortion clinics everywhere.

Read abortion funds’ full List of Demands and sign on now to get plugged into local actions in your community.

A donation to #AbortionWithinReach is a way to sign on your support while sending real resources to local organizations. Ninety percent of all donations will be split between National Network of Abortion Funds’ Crisis Relief Fund and Abortion Care Network’s Keep Our Clinics campaign. Your donations will go right to the local, grassroots abortion funders, organizers, activists, and abortion providers who are on the front lines, actually making abortion possible.

We hope these demands politicize, organize, and mobilize our communities toward true abortion access and reproductive justice. Join us as we work together to create a future in which everyone has #AbortionWithinReach, in every community, with unwavering compassion, fierce love, and tangible support.

Support Abortion Within Reach today.

In solidarity,

National Network of Abortion Funds

—

Photo credit: iStock