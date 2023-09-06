On the Other Side: Falling in Love with a Reader

The paper gently rustles as you open the first pages of your newest book.

A light, familiar scent envelops you, and with a subconscious smile, you graze the tip of your finger across the ink.

It doesn’t take long for you to be completely immersed in the story that unfolds before your inner eye, taking you to another world, to a new adventure.

You follow each of my steps, every one of my good and bad decisions with delight, and sometimes your brows furrow in worry when I get myself in danger.

Other times, the sound of your giggle rings through the room when you catch me doing something clumsy, but what I love the most is the rosy tint on your cheeks when you get embarrassed by my bold character.

You spent your time with me until deep into the night when everyone else is already asleep and only you and I remain awake.

You gradually fall in love with the story on the pages that you turn excitedly, and I fall in love with the person who shows me all these different expressions in less than a day.

I stand between the lines, my heart aching, realizing that I can never go to you.

But knowing that my story brings you happiness is a small comfort to my soul that stays on the opposite side of these rustling pages.

I will be there for you in every book you read, and in every story you find, offering you comfort, laughter, or excitement whenever you need it.

I am a character who has fallen in love with a reader.

A reader who has fallen in love with me.

. . .

You can support my work here.

Thank you for reading this post.^^

See you next time!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Sincerely Media on Unsplash