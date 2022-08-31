One Trick to Know How Much He Loves You

When many girls are in love or ambiguous, there will be a kind of anxiety, and they always like to ask the same question: how much does he like/love me?

Before being ambiguous, I did not dare to follow my heart and boldly show love, for fear that the other party would not intend to, and end up in an embarrassing situation where I express my wrong feelings;

Therefore, everyone seems to be exploring a problem, how to determine the other party’s mind and perceive the other party’s love for you.

Today I’m going to teach you a simple way to let you know how much the other party likes you.

The answer is: to see how much the other person is influenced by you.

01 Speech and behavior are affected in an unconscious state

See if this man will imitate your actions, your tone of voice, or even the punctuation you like to use when chatting, and other small things in life. If so, it means he has a crush on you.

Because, from a psychological point of view, when a person imitates a person consciously or unconsciously, it is the greatest praise for a person.

When a guy likes you, it’s easy to have a mirror effect. When you make a certain action, he will also make some of the same actions subconsciously.

Most of these actions are imperceptible, and the other party learns them in the process of getting along with you. The main premise of this passive learning is that he has a good impression of you and feels identification with you.

02 Consciously changes his behavior to gain your approval

For example, this man cares very much about your evaluation of him. He will care very much about every word you say, or he pays great attention to his image in front of you and is very eager to get your approval when he does something.

Or what you say can easily affect the other his thoughts. For example, he is obviously a person who doesn’t like sports, but you clearly say that you like sports very much, and you appreciate sports and bodybuilding body, and he will slowly try to contact sports and even starts hitting the gym.

In other words, if you invite him, he will almost always be invited. Even if there is no way to go to the appointment, he will clarify with you and ask if you can change the day.

Or no matter what you say, he is very easy to identify with you, his emotions are fluctuated with you, you told a joke that is not very funny, but he is still smiling happily.

These are the states of he being influenced by you and the reactions of he when they are attracted by you.

From this extension, you can actually judge from various aspects whether you are affecting him in many ways at any time.

To see how much a person likes you, not only depends on a certain moment and a certain kind of performance of the other party towards you but also makes a comprehensive judgment based on various vertical and horizontal standards.

If after judging, you find that he has not been attracted to you, then what you need to do is not to give up, but to seriously think about what you can do next?

If you find that the other party has been attracted to you and likes you, what you need to do is not to be complacent, but to think about what you can do to make the relationship continue to develop and warm up.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

