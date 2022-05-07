One, Two, and Three Exes Later — Here Are My Unfiltered Thoughts About Young Women

I don’t blame myself or my exes because I came late to the party.

I had a late start with relationships. Maybe a little late than usual, but not later than acceptable.

I got off badly. In a seemingly sweet relationship, but an awkwardly quiet one. It was as bad as having a hole in your heart and not being able to tell anyone.

I had to hold it all in, because it wasn’t yet time to accept my fears and embrace love wholeheartedly. But soon enough, I did succumb and had some fickle experiences.

I am not sure if after these experiences, I will be the same with whoever I end up with, but I sure know I learned a thing or two about young women that needed to be shared.

#Ex 1 — The gentle fox

She was sweet and young as I was at the time, but she was also quick to decide even as we were young folks.

We started on a good note like every other relationship, hoping we would have the best times of our lives and probably have things spiral into a full force in the worldly love space.

In our time together, she acted like the mildest tool of love, but she was a brave force hidden underneath the rug. full

She gave maximum indications of a gentle soul, but she never gave in to a single argument when she had the chance.

She was a forceful debate lover, even if she might not admit it. Her constant love and zeal to win every single argument, even when she was wrong got me frightened and in a chokehold.

And yes!… You thought right.

After a few months short of a year into our charade, disappointment soon crashed the ball, and we went our separate ways.

#Ex 2 — The one-time wonder

She came like winter after summer, like a sunset after sunrise. She caught me by surprise.

After my awful experience with the fox, I never wanted anything to do with another one. But in less than a month, she caught my sight and grew into me.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I thought I was ready and on fire. It finally felt like something real. But little did I know she was only a one-time wonder.

She only was healing from a bad relationship, and I was merely the micro dozing pill to help heal her scars.

The signs were there all along.

She was too crazy early on in the relationship.

She was too perfect.

She did everything.

She took responsibility of all the communications, dates, and gifts.

It was quite a rush of fulfillment to know that I could be loved that well by someone else, but once I realized I was only a healing tool. I took the shot and that was the end with the one-time wonder.

#Ex 3 — The brown-headed Sorceress

By now, she would have thought that I would be affected by the hoax she played. But she didn’t know I had realized that the worst things in life always come free to us, even when we least expect it.

The brown-headed sorceress was a total hoax and master con artist. Her gimmicks are way above micro dozing like the one-time wonder made me feel. Her plots were so smooth and hard to detect that she could easily pass as the gentle fox.

After my experience with the first two exes, I knew I was ready. Ready to find love, but also to play the game if that is what is required.

I never knew I was in it this time, with a master.

In the earlier months of our relationship, I detected she was only a joker, a con artist, one who only wants a thing or two from our time together.

I did all I could to stop the fall from happening. To not be caught unawares, but then again.

She got me, but it was worse than I ever imagined. I was hit really bad with desolations in my thoughts. Now love feels like a dark cloud, and I do have my thoughts about young women.

Of course, some of these thoughts are way out of sight for certain young ladies. But one or more of them do matter.

They are less serious

An increasing number of young women are less serious about relationships when they are younger. That is, of course those who are even willing to give in to love.

Nine out of ten times, young men are advised to date women who are way older and in their peak age. It’s best that way, so you don’t go moving rock for a lady who wouldn’t lay a mat for you.

They listen to the wrong friend

Even if there were the only ones in the room, as a lady you should be able to detect if someone is your true friend or not.

Most young ladies always have a large percentage of frenemies. Some of them do not know, but these friends are the ones who push them to loose on their real chance at love.

Without flinching, I would prefer to see a young woman with few good friends or no friends, than a woman with a hoard of friends who creates unnecessary comparisons.

They read lights wrongly

I used to think men were the ones with bad reputations when it comes to reading attitudinal signals in relationships.

But from my charade with my exes, I knew almost all girls prefer to be shown the way. They are pleased to be led-on with words.

So do not get surprised when you see a young lady accept to date someone even when they have readable attitudinal signals saying that they are already in a relationship with someone else.

They want more but give less

Especially in the Gen Z, and a larger percentile of the Millenials, they want to get everything, but they don’t really want to give too much.

Yet they all claim and clamor at the highest pitch of your voices for equality.

If he is willing to spend, and risk everything to make you happy, I see no reason you shouldn’t do the same for him.

Some men haven’t had a proper gift for their birthday all their lives, and they have been overly generous with financial gifts on their wives birthdays.

…

Finally

It can’t be over-emphasized, but the present-day woman is a unique woman with less effort. They proclaim to love you stupidly but only show a little percentile, they preach that they wish to do more but end up doing only a little.

Lastly, my gestures towards you knows no bound. Thank you so much for reading my article today.

Meanwhile, I would be publishing another one very soon…

If you don’t want to miss out on reading it, click here so that the story can be delivered directly to your inbox. Also, if you love my writing and wish to encourage me, click here to allow me make you a bona fide Medium Member.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***