We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / Pandemic Inequalities and the Mental Health Crisis

Pandemic Inequalities and the Mental Health Crisis

Economic hardship related to insecure employment, inadequate income and housing anxiety have all contributed to a rise in mental health issues over the last decade. These problems can easily be overlooked in the context of a pandemic.

by

 

By Tom Eccles

The harrowing global effects of COVID-19 have been accompanied by a crisis in mental health, with levels of and demand for growing exponentially.

Mental health issues are ubiquitous in contemporary life: the notion that mental illness causes suffering to individuals, relationships and communities is now widely acknowledged and less stigmatised.

What are the causes of rises psychological distress in the pandemic and what remedies are most effective?

Almost younger Australians aged between 18 and 34 experienced high levels of psychological distress at the height of this year’s lockdowns. Compared to 2019, calls to Lifeline and Beyond Blue by 28% and 31% respectively this year, with Lifeline experiencing the of calls in its 58-year history.

It is undeniable that the pandemic has a negative effect on psychological well being. However, COVID-19 is not the only risk to mental health.

Solely placing blame on the pandemic fails to consider the wider structural, economic and social conditions that are the root cause of increasing distress.

Economic hardship related to insecure employment, and housing anxiety have all contributed to a in mental health issues over the last decade. These problems can easily be overlooked in the context of a pandemic.

Poverty and inadequate income substantially the risk of depression and mental health issues. For many people, especially the vulnerable and disenfranchised, the pandemic exacerbated already existing conditions that are highly conducive to generating psychological distress.

Addressing these original economic circumstances needs to be a priority moving forwards.

The that was set up last year, albeit with funding from the , said cost-of-living pressures have been a major contributor to the rise in distress during the pandemic.

The body of 14 prominent experts in the think tank – which includes former Australian of the Year Professor Patrick McGorry and former national mental health commissioner Professor Maree Teesson – argues that a re-establishment of last year’s boosted income support payments would be the most “decisive” action the Morrison government could take to improve people’s mental health.

Teesson told the that they interviewed more than 1000 people to determine the central influences driving mental distress. “Economic insecurity, unemployment and importantly the prospect of unemployment were key drivers in multiple studies,” Teesson said.

Despite the expanding public discussion of mental health since the onset of the pandemic, Teesson said the impact of financial stress was too often left out of the conversation.

The think tank has called for the restoration of last year’s financial support measures that were created as a response to the pandemic, including the coronavirus supplement for JobSeeker and for youth allowance recipients, as well as rebooting JobKeeper.

Republished with permission on greenleft

Photo credit: iStock

About Green Left

In a desperately unequal world facing a climate emergency, everyone has to pick a side.

Our side is — and always will be — that of the 99%.

Only by mobilising people power against the power of big money do we have a hope of winning a democratic, environmentally and socially just future.

Green Left's aim is to both help build movements of resistance as well as an anti-capitalist political alternative. By providing a space for progressive ideas and debates, linking issues, campaigns and activists, we let people know how they can join with others to take action.

An ecologically, socially just world is impossible under capitalism. Our goal is an ecosocialist world, run by and for people.

Be part of the solution: get in touch with us or your local Activist Centre and become a supporter.

There is no planet B and time is running out.

Green Left is produced on stolen land. We pledge our ongoing commitment to the fight for justice for Aboriginal people and recognition of Aboriginal sovereignty.

Material published on Green Left is very welcome to be reposted, providing it is credited and a link back to the original is included.

