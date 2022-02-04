As much as children are their own individuals and we, as parents, cannot “control” them – we are influential.

Influences surround all of us, and in the case of our children, parents have the opportunity to favourably install a morale compass that may guide them. A compass that may guide them when you are not there to hold their hand and walk them in the right direction.

Sure – my children are just 9 and 12, so who am I to make these statements when I have yet to live through parenting during the tumultuous teenage years.

Parenting through fear or an attitude that my children have a 50/50 chance of being one definition of success or another of failure is not something that I am going lead with.

Instead, I will lead with my heart and be present.

Some may call me naive. Others might call me hopeful.

I call myself one who operates with integrity, compassion, love, hope and faith.

…

My parents instilled values of hard work, dedication and service to others in me. I use the compass, the gift, they gave me to carry this work forward – hopefully for generations.

Parenting is not about flipping a coin; I give myself more credit than that – and I think you should, too.

What are the attributes on the compass you are gifting to your children?

Lean into your beliefs.

Hold onto your values.

Believe in yourself.

…

