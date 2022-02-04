Get Daily Email
Parenting Is Not About Flipping a Coin

Give yourself more credit.

by Leave a Comment

 

As much as children are their own individuals and we, as parents, cannot “control” them – we are influential.

Influences surround all of us, and in the case of our children, parents have the opportunity to favourably install a morale compass that may guide them. A compass that may guide them when you are not there to hold their hand and walk them in the right direction.

Sure – my children are just 9 and 12, so who am I to make these statements when I have yet to live through parenting during the tumultuous teenage years.

Parenting through fear or an attitude that my children have a 50/50 chance of being one definition of success or another of failure is not something that I am going lead with.

Instead, I will lead with my heart and be present.

Some may call me naive. Others might call me hopeful.

I call myself one who operates with integrity, compassion, love, hope and faith.

My parents instilled values of hard work, dedication and service to others in me. I use the compass, the gift, they gave me to carry this work forward – hopefully for generations.

Parenting is not about flipping a coin; I give myself more credit than that – and I think you should, too.

What are the attributes on the compass you are gifting to your children?

Lean into your beliefs.

Hold onto your values.

Believe in yourself.

Enjoyed this article? Continue to be inspired, read unlimited stories on Medium and share in the community for just $5/month. A portion of your membership fee supports writers, like me.

 

This post was previously published on medium.com.

About Christina Moog

Inspired by family; passionate about community. Doing what I can to make someone else's day a little brighter.

