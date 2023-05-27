Parenting When You’re Not Physically Present: The Power of Connection | Dad University

In this video “Parenting When You’re Not Physically Present – The Power of Connection” we will be discussing how to maintain a strong parent-child connection even when you are not physically present with your child.

Long distance parenting can be challenging. Being away from your child due to work, military, travel, or other circumstances sometimes is beyond our control. However, it’s important to remember that even when you’re not physically present, you can still connect with your child in meaningful ways.

In this video, we will explore various strategies for building and maintaining a strong parent-child connection, such as maintaining regular communication through technology and finding ways to be present during important moments in your child’s life. We will also discuss the importance of creating routines that can help your child feel secure and supported, even when you’re not physically present.

So if you’re a parent who wants to maintain a strong connection with your child, even when you’re not physically present, then this video is for you. Join me as we explore the power of connection and learn practical strategies for building and maintaining a strong parent-child bond.

Dad University is a one-of-a-kind educational platform for dads. We help men go from overwhelmed and confused to calm and confident father with our courses, videos, live broadcasts, support forum, and more.

Our monthly membership is designed to support fathers through their entire parenting journey. Whether you are a soon to be father, have a young child, or even an experienced dad with older children, everyone can benefit from the tools and resources within Dad University.

Founded by Jason Kreidman in 2012 as a local meetup group, Dad University has grown from a few dads meeting in a spare office space once a month to educating and helping thousands of fathers around the world.

"Hello, I'm Jason Kreidman, Founder of Dad University Like many men, I struggled with the transition from single Dude to Married Dad with kids. Transitioning from the single life to becoming a married father of two young children, I found myself overwhelmed and stressed out with the increase in responsibilities and demands. I was taking my stress out on my young children and recognized that I needed to change the way I was doing things if I wanted to be a successful father (and avoid a heart attack). Attempting to take back control, I took my first parenting class and was amazed at the immediate transformation I saw in my own life. I wanted to go deeper and continue learning, but the majority of parenting resources at the time were tailored to Moms. Recognizing a need for parenting resources for Dads, I started a local meetup group in San Diego just for Dads. The reactions to this meetup group convinced me that there was a need for this information. I proceeded to start a Podcast, and eventually started the Dad University channel on YouTube. Through the podcast, YouTube videos, and website, I was able to spread my message to dads all over the world. Over the last few years I have seen the growing need for a comprehensive, ongoing education system for fathers to benefit from. As a result I created the Dad University membership.

