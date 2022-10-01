Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Why Self-Compassion Is So Important as a Dad – Dad University

Why Self-Compassion Is So Important as a Dad – Dad University

The effect it can have on you and your child is enormous.

by Leave a Comment

This is part 2 of our 3 part series on self compassion. In part 1 we talked about what self compassion is. In this part 2, we review why it’s so important to have self compassion as a father. The effect it can have on you and your child is enormous. Teaching our children self-compassion can be really powerful and one of the best ways we can do that is by leading by example.

Watch Part 1 Here – What is Self-Compassion? – https://youtu.be/ehrENPuPres

Whether you are a new dad, soon to be dad, or an experienced father, Dad University offers dad advice and tips that you don’t learn in school. Founded by Jason Kreidman, the creator of the Dad University Parenting Program, the channel’s purpose is to focuses on how to be a dad in the current times. The video topics range from first time dad tips to educating fathers on ways they can enhance their own lives. We launch new videos every week. Subscribe to Dad University and enjoy the journey of fatherhood with us!

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.

 

 

Previously published on YouTube

 

Feature image from Shutterstock

 

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x