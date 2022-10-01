Why Self-Compassion Is So Important as a Dad – Dad University

This is part 2 of our 3 part series on self compassion. In part 1 we talked about what self compassion is. In this part 2, we review why it’s so important to have self compassion as a father. The effect it can have on you and your child is enormous. Teaching our children self-compassion can be really powerful and one of the best ways we can do that is by leading by example.

Watch Part 1 Here – What is Self-Compassion? – https://youtu.be/ehrENPuPres

Previously published on YouTube

Feature image from Shutterstock