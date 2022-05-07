Get Daily Email
Parents Are Here To Limit Unlimited Choice

Parents have the most important part of our life. When we grow up, they help us to learn everything about the world.

  • We may change the trend of causation which has been set in motion at anytime we decide to do so.   –Ernest Holmes
  • I am gratitude—body, feelings and thought—-as I choose how to become.  –Thefatherconnection.com
  • Anxiety and fear arise when thoughts of past hurt replace our sense awareness of the present.  You must be willing to hold your consciousness in the present with your body if you wish to feel the conscious harmony which is already here.  –  https://www.thefatherconnection.com
  • All you have to do is to understand that you love the self and the self loves you and be the link between you both.   –Nisargadatta
  • It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see.  –Henry David Thoreau
  • Life is a mirror and will reflect back to the thinker what he thinks about it.  –We can look at any situation and see the good, no matter what.  –Judy Morley
  • Affirmation:  This is perfection, I am perfection, and I choose to sense and accept only perfection.
  • Breathing the words below on the in and out breath trains mind in both focus and direction and letting go

…… transcendent……

…… infinite…….

…… choice………

 

This post was previously published on THEFATHERCONNECTION.WORDPRESS.COM.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Robert Rannigan

Bob is a psychotherapist/father-educator specializing in men's emotional development following personal and cultural trauma. This focus includes blogs, webinars, seminars. Follow him on FB Thefatherconnection and Thefatherconnection.com email: [email protected]

