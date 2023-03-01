Perfect Addiction | New Trailer | Special Two-Night Event!

MMA trainer Sienna thinks that she and champion boyfriend Jax are the perfect team. That is, until the day she discovers him cheating on her with her own sister.



Bent on revenge, Sienna starts training the one man capable of dethroning Jax: his arch-nemesis Kayden. What begins as payback quickly turns into something much more heated as boundaries are blurred and workouts get steamy. Based on the wildly popular Wattpad webnovel by Claudia Tan with over 86 million reads.

Here’s the official trailer:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Cast:

Kiana Madeira – “Sienna Lane”

Ross Butler – “Kayden Williams”

Matthew Noszka – “Jax Deneris”

Bree Winslow – “Beth”

Nicholas Duvernay – “Brent Jacobs”

Manu Bennett – “Julian”

Directed by: Castille Landon

Screenplay by: Stephanie Sanitz

Based upon the Wattpad webnovel by: Claudia Tan

Distributor: DECAL

#PerfectAddiction

About DECAL

Launched in February 2021, DECAL acquires a wide array of exciting independent films for audiences across multiple platforms. Releases from the company include Trent O’Donnell’s dramedy Ride the Eagle, starring J.K. Simmons and Susan Sarandon; the neo-western The Last Son with Sam Worthington and Thomas Jane; the sci-fi comedy I’m Totally Fine starring Jillian Bell; and Director Oliver Park’s demonic horror-thriller The Offering.

In addition, DECAL manages the home entertainment rights of a curated slate of high-profile, thought-provoking films from NEON, Bleecker Street, and XYZ Films, and is continuing to add other key partnerships. DECAL offers an ideal environment and option for independent film as a best-in-class digital distribution operation that optimizes the transactional window with its robust slate of films and strategic partnerships.

About Constantin Film

Constantin Film has been synonymous with quality and success for over 40 years. It has played a crucial role in establishing German cinema both nationally and internationally. Between 1977, when Bernd Eichinger established the company, and today, Constantin Film has emerged as the most successful independent production and distribution company in the German media industry. Constantin Film’s operations include German and English language motion picture theatrical production, theatrical distribution, home entertainment distribution, licensing and television production.

About Wattpad WEBTOON Studios

Wattpad WEBTOON Studios brings together technology, a diverse new generation of creators, and passionate global fandoms to create data-backed, audience-driven TV shows, films, and books. Leveraging incredible stories and insights from WEBTOON and Wattpad’s combined audience of more than 175 million people, Wattpad WEBTOON Studios has pioneered a bold, global, fan-first approach to entertainment. Wattpad WEBTOON Studios has worked with Netflix, Sony Pictures Television, Crunchyroll, The Jim Henson Company, Vertigo Entertainment, Constantin Film, Penguin Random House, and many other leaders in entertainment and publishing.