Filmmaker Ryan A. Murphy tells a small town story about love, loss and a deep desire for something different.

As the characters and the town intersect with these themes — sometimes beautifully, sometimes violently — we come to realise that hope can stem from even the most tragic circumstances.

At 22, Kieran is the embodiment of drifting complacency. Living at home with his emotionally-fractured father, wiling away his days working at the local supermarket and lacking any ambition for a future outside of his home town.

Kieran’s one escape is long-term girlfriend Tilly. She’s a dreamer. Smart, sensitive, ambitious yet fragile. She can light a room at the drop of a hat — but her desire to leave, to grow, to change, is gnawing at her. When she is offered the opportunity to take up a future interstate, her insecurities take hold.

When tragedy strikes this small coastal town, those effected must decide to either pick up the pieces and confront there own misgivings or allow the cycle to continue.

“‘Pillars’ is a story for now. It shines a light on a subject that is still fighting for the national spot light. It examines a human reaction to loss and tragedy in a stagnate and complacent environment,” Murphy said. “In order to convey these themes, I relied heavily on the abilities of our cast. Creating strong back stories and encouraging the actors to improvise around the text, was key to making the action and interactions between characters organic.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—