Playful Love… In Secret?

My heart skips a beat!

I see you standing in front of the office and I quickly hide behind the wall.

Breathe in… breathe out.

A little peek around the corner reveals your gorgeous smile as you talk to one of your co-workers and the butterflies in my stomach dance with happiness.

Every time I catch a glance at your handsome figure and fluffy hair, my day gets ten times better!

I don’t notice that I have been staring at you from around the corner, not as hidden as I thought, for a little too long when you suddenly make eye contact with me.

Air catches in my throat.

How do you breathe again?

I quickly turn around, hoping it wasn’t too creepy of me to steal glances at you from across the room, or rather behind the wall…

I sigh and make a mental note to myself not to do so in the future.

I don’t want to be seen as a stalker!

My love is as pure as the first snow!

But I also really like to look at you! *Inner turmoil switches on*

Then suddenly I feel a tap on my shoulder.

Oh.. my.. goodness..!

You are looking straight at me with that beautiful smile and I think my brain just short circuited. *Error!*

“Is there something you want to talk to me about? I noticed the way you looked at me earlier.”

My cheeks feel so hot, they must be competing with Rudolph’s glowing red nose.

This is so embarrassing!

“Umm…”

How do I get out of this situation?

This text was inspired by the song “Baby You” by Yuka.

. . . .

Thank you for reading this post!

If you would like to support my work, you can check out my Newsletter about my life as a writer!

Featuring a dash of humor, some tips and tricks on creative writing, mental health topics and insights into my current WIP, a romance short novel called A Sweet Disruption.

Everyone is warmly welcome. ^^

You can start with reading this weeks post for free:

New Year Resolutions

How about an early start?

open.substack.com

See you next time!^^

-Nika.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Mikhail Vasilyev on Unsplash