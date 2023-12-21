Playful Love… In Secret?

My heart skips a beat!
I see you standing in front of the office and I quickly hide behind the wall.
Breathe in… breathe out.
A little peek around the corner reveals your gorgeous smile as you talk to one of your co-workers and the butterflies in my stomach dance with happiness.
Every time I catch a glance at your handsome figure and fluffy hair, my day gets ten times better!
I don’t notice that I have been staring at you from around the corner, not as hidden as I thought, for a little too long when you suddenly make eye contact with me.
Air catches in my throat.
How do you breathe again?
I quickly turn around, hoping it wasn’t too creepy of me to steal glances at you from across the room, or rather behind the wall…
I sigh and make a mental note to myself not to do so in the future.
I don’t want to be seen as a stalker!
My love is as pure as the first snow!
But I also really like to look at you! *Inner turmoil switches on*
Then suddenly I feel a tap on my shoulder.
Oh.. my.. goodness..!
You are looking straight at me with that beautiful smile and I think my brain just short circuited. *Error!*
“Is there something you want to talk to me about? I noticed the way you looked at me earlier.”
My cheeks feel so hot, they must be competing with Rudolph’s glowing red nose.
This is so embarrassing!
“Umm…”
How do I get out of this situation?
This text was inspired by the song “Baby You” by Yuka.
. . . .
Thank you for reading this post!
If you would like to support my work, you can check out my Newsletter about my life as a writer!
Featuring a dash of humor, some tips and tricks on creative writing, mental health topics and insights into my current WIP, a romance short novel called A Sweet Disruption.
Everyone is warmly welcome. ^^
You can start with reading this weeks post for free:
New Year Resolutions
How about an early start?
open.substack.com
See you next time!^^
-Nika.
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
—–
Photo credit: Mikhail Vasilyev on Unsplash